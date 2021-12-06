Multiple local wrestling teams were on the road at various tournaments this past weekend, and they each had good results against strong competition.
Model traveled to South Forsyth High on night and Saturday morning to compete in the Santa Slam, and the Blue Devils walked away with a fourth-place team finish out of a field of 18 teams.
That finish was made possible by several impressive individual performances, including Anthone Williams placing second at 195 pounds and Jonah Houston taking third at 113 pounds. Other top-six finishes for the Devils came from Noah Allmon (fourth, 170), Shep Jenkins (fourth, 285), Rylee Kines (fourth, 160), Nick Moore (fifth, 132), Byron Clarke (sixth, 138), Riley Davis (sixth, 158) and John Hullander (sixth, 120).
Pepperell traveled south to compete at the Carrollton Duals and had a 3-2 day. They defeated Bremen, Oxford (Ala.) and Chattanooga Christian (Tenn.) while losing to Spain Park (Ala.) on tiebreaker criteria and also to Newnan.
"Today we had a slow start to the day...we started 1-2, but we finished with two good wins to come out 3-2," said Pepperell head coach Austin Sanders. "We have learned to bounce back from adversity which will help us later in the year."
Finishing the day undefeated individually for the Dragons were Kevin Hall, Eric Jensen, Devin Frost, Matthew Waddell and Jake Roberts.
Coosa was also on the road as they visited North Murray High for the Mountaineer Duals. The Eagles started with wins over Blessed Trinity (45-29) and St. Pius X (57-18) before falling to Murray County and Gilmer. They finished the tournament on a high note, however, by beating Gordon Lee 48-35.
The 3-2 day puts Coosa above .500 in duals matches for the season. Caiden Atkins had a stellar tournament as the freshman went 4-0.
Model will have a busy week ahead as they visit Cedartown on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., travel to Adairsville on Friday at 5:30 p.m. and then wrestle in the Lassiter Duals on Saturday starting at 9 a.m. at Lassiter High.
Pepperell hosts Rockmart and Gordon Lee on Tuesday at 5 p.m. for a tri-match. Coosa is at Chattooga for a tri-match vs. the Indians and Fort Payne (Ala.)
Pepperell will next compete in the Dragon Duals on Saturday at home starting at 9 a.m., and Coosa will travel to Dade County on Thursday.