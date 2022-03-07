It's been busy on the local high school spring sports scene with several teams boasting impressive wins and accomplishments.
Here is a roundup of the recent action:
SOCCER
Model girls 2, Fannin County 1
The Lady Devils got a goal in the second overtime period on Friday off a free kick from Payton Brown and held on from there to earn a dramatic region victory on the road.
Model (7-0, 4-0 in 7-AA) went down by a goal early but bounced back with a goal from Hadley Johnson off an assist from S.G. Gowens to tie it up 1-1. That remained the score until the second overtime period when Brown connected to send one in the back of the net on a free kick with around four minutes remaining.
Ryli Howe and Emma Couch each served as goalkeeper for the Lady Devils on Friday with Couch recording seven saves and Howe with five. Lizzie Ely, Jayde Brewer, Railey Davis and Madison Parker also played strong defense in the win.
Model was scheduled to take on Dade County on Monday in another region matchup. They will visit rival Coosa on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Armuchee girls 9, Mt. Zion 1
The defending 6-A Public champion Lady Indians got their region schedule off to a great start on Friday with a dominant road win.
Armuchee (5-2, 1-0 in Region 6-A Public) scored several goals early to take control of the contest. Malone Christen had a big offensive night with four assists and two goals. Erene Castro and Alejandra Aldana-Milian each recorded a hat trick with three goals each as well as one assist, and Marissa Kimple scored two goals.
The Lady Indians were slated to be back at home on Monday to take on Trion. They will visit Dalton Academy on March 15 at 5 p.m.
Rome boys 2, Alexander 0
The Wolves earned a hard-fought victory on Friday on the road thanks to a pair of goals from Gonzalo Lemus and strong defense for the shutout.
Junior Morente provided an assist for Rome (7-1, 1-1 in Region 5-AAAAAA), and Issac Vardy, Ivan Vasquez and Victor Valencia each had strong efforts as well.
The Wolves will be back home on Tuesday to host Carrollton in a region matchup starting at 8 p.m. at Barron Stadium.
Model boys 9, Fannin County 0
The Devils got contributions from several different players to roll to a dominant region win on the road on Friday night.
Grayson Davis and Lakin Dancause each had two goals and one assist to lead the offensive totals for Model (4-2-1, 2-0 in Region 7-AA). Jack Robinson, Ricardo Espinoza, Wyatt Patterson, John Ramseur and Elijah Marshall all had one goal, and Liam Marshall had five assists to set a new school record. Donta Campbell also had an assist.
"It was a big region win," said Model head coach Donnie Mendence. "We were able to jump on them early and wear them down. Our boys played extremely hard and held possession well. They also played extremely unselfish allowing many scoring opportunities."
Will Burnes and Zane Nicholson shared time in goal in the shutout and each recorded three saves.
Model was scheduled to host Dade County on Monday and will be on the road at Coosa on Thursday at 7 p.m. for a big region matchup.
TRACK
Model boys finish first at Nance Relays
The Model boys put together several impressive performances to earn a top finish in the team standings at the Nance Industries Relays at Gordon Central High on Saturday.
The Devils finished with 112 points to edge out Sonoraville (107) and Dalton (106) in the top three.
Highlights for Model included a first-place finish by the 4x400 meter relay team of Simon Schabort, Zach Mickler, Thomas Goggans and Lakin Dancause with a time of 3:40. The high jump team of Daniel Jolly and Keith Sprayberry also finished first, and the the 4x800 meter relay team of Schabort, Mickler, Eli Moon and Owen Fincher set a new school record with a time of 8:51.
"It was an overall team effort, and Model would not have won without contribution of everyone on the squad," said Model head coach Mark Jones.