It's always tough to go on the road and win in the state tournament, and four local teams found that out firsthand on Tuesday night.
The Model girls, Armuchee girls, Darlington girls and Rome boys each took road trips for their respective first-round matchups and all came up short to see their 2021-22 seasons come to an end.
Here are some details on each of the games:
Heard County girls 41, Model 35
The Lady Devils continued to battle and cut the deficit to single digits in the final quarter but couldn't quite complete the comeback in their season-ending loss on Tuesday in the Class AA State Tournament first round.
Model (13-16) trailed 27-13 at the half against the No. 2 seed Lady Braves, but had a strong third quarter as they fought back in the game by outscoring Heard County 9-4 in the period to send it to the fourth trailing 31-22. In the final quarter, the Lady Devils cut the deficit to six in the closing minutes but couldn't get any closer.
"They never quit," said Model head coach Sally Echols of her team's effort. "We won the second half. I'm super proud of this young crew and the leadership of our seniors. Don't worry. We'll be back and we'll be better."
Leading Model in scoring was freshman August Betz with 15 points, including 11 in the second half. Rachel Burkhalter added eight.
Jayden Boykin was the top scorer in the game with 18 points for Heard County (22-6), who advances to the second round to take on either Berrien or Northeast (Macon). Zekylah Boyd added 10 for the Lady Braves.
River Ridge boys 55, Rome 44
The Wolves battled to a tied score at the half but couldn't keep pace over the final two quarters to fall in the first round of the Class AAAAAA State Tournament.
Rome (17-11) led 12-10 after one quarter, but River Ridge rallied to tie the game at 21-21 at the break. The Knights then grabbed the momentum in the third quarter by outscoring Rome 16-8 in the period and closed it out with an 18-15 advantage in the fourth.
The Wolves were led by 23 points from Jay'Quan Nelson, including a pair of 3-pointers. Cameron Keith also hit two 3s and scored nine points, and EJ Holland added eight points.
River Ridge (23-5) advances to the second round to take on either Valdosta or Heritage (Conyers).
Commerce girls 49, Armuchee 34
The Lady Indians led in the fourth quarter, but Commerce finished strong by closing out the game with a 17-2 and 14-0 run to pull away for the win in the first round of the Class A Public State Tournament on Tuesday.
Armuchee (11-16) battled all the way through as they led 20-15 at the half and saw the game tied 28-28 at the end of the third quarter. They then went up 32-28 before Commerce (12-14) battled back to even the game at 32-32 shortly after and finished out the game by scoring 17 of the final 19 combined points.
The Lady Indians didn't have a scorer reach double figures as Jaslyn Edwards had the top total with nine points. Olivia Moses added six.
Commerce, who advances to the second round to take on either Wilcox County or Clinch County, was led by Lauren Massey with 14 points. Carson Hobbs scored 13, and Malay Mitchell added 10.
Hebron Christian girls 69, Darlington 34
The Lady Tigers couldn't keep up with a tough Hebron Christian team as they suffered a season-ending loss in the first round of the Class A Private State Tournament on Tuesday.
Darlington completes their season with a 20-7 record while Hebron Christian (23-5) advances to the second round to face off against either Savannah Country Day or First Presbyterian Day.