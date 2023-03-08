The Rome Tennis Center at Berry College was buzzing on Tuesday afternoon as several local teams converged to play important matches, and a few were able to come through with crucial victories.
Armuchee took on Pepperell in Region 7-A Division I play with the Lady Dragons pulling out a hard-fought 3-2 win and the Armuchee boys earning a 5-0 sweep while the Coosa boys and girls split vs. region foe Chattooga.
Model also hosted a tough non-region test against Cartersville and were able to come through with a pair of wins. The Lady Devils grabbed a 4-1 win while the Model boys topped the Canes 3-2.
In the Armuchee-Pepperell boys match, singles lines were won by the Indians' Cade Henderson (No. 1), Cooper Jenkins (No. 2) and Bo Bennett (No. 3) all in two sets. The doubles teams of Sam Woodard and Jordan Joyce (No. 1) and Dylan Pierce and Ryan Strickland (No. 2) completed the sweep with two-set victories.
The Pepperell and Armuchee girls contest was a back-and-forth affair that featured three lines going to third-set tiebreakers. Pepperell's Allie Adams won in two sets at No. 1 singles and the No. 1 doubles pair of Emma Kate Owen and Leighanna Caldwell also won its match in two sets.
The other three lines were a battle as the No. 2 singles match ended with Armuchee's Kileigh Barcomb defeating Pepperell's Cate Branton 6-4, 3-6, 10-7 and the No. 3 singles match resulted in Armuchee's Mallory Hulsey outlasting Pepperell's Lily Brumbelow 6-1, 3-6, 10-7.
The decisive point came down to No. 1 doubles as Pepperell's Whitley Mathis and Sarah Gee rallied back from dropping the first set 7-5 to Armuchee's Aubrie Cordle and Kelsey Wooten to take the second set 6-4 and the third-set tiebreaker 10-6 to claim the match and the team win.
Coosa's boys defeated Chattooga in region action by a 4-1 score. Earning singles wins for the Eagles were Asa Serapion (No. 2) and Gavin Holt (No. 3), and the other two points came in doubles play with the No. 1 team of Tyler Sprayberry and Patrick O'Neal and the No. 2 team of Danny Bernardo and Mason Holbrook each winning in two sets.
The Lady Eagles lost a tough match by a 3-2 score to Chattooga as the doubles pairs of Brooke McClellan and Abby Jacobs (No. 1) and Carleigh Reece and Paola Morales (No. 2) both won 6-0, 6-0 for Coosa. The No. 3 singles match featuring Coosa's Kate Sanderlin went to three sets before Chattooga clinched the team win with a narrow edge in the third-set tiebreaker.
The Model girls saw No. 1 singles player Tori Calvert and No. 2 singles player Nora Stone earn wins, and the Lady Devils' doubles teams of Amara Howard and Bella Peed (No. 1) and Mimi Howard and Annie Couey (No. 2) collecting the other two team points. Caroline Goss battled back from dropping the first set 6-1 in her No. 2 singles match to win the second set 6-2 but eventually lost in a third-set tiebreaker.
The Model boys got a pair of wins in singles play from Ethan Ellison (No. 1) and Cooper Heard (No. 2) with Heard's match going to a 16-14 score in a third-set tiebreaker. The Devils' third team point came at No. 1 doubles as the pair of John David Cunningham and Malachi Veillon won 18-16 in a third-set tiebreaker.
Model's No. 2 doubles team of Sam Rutland and Daniel Veillon also had a back-and-forth match that ended with a narrow 10-8 loss in the third-set tiebreaker.
Model is scheduled to host Gordon Central on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. for a region contest at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
Pepperell and Coosa were back at it on Wednesday facing each other. Pepperell will take on Model on Monday at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College at 4:15 p.m. Coosa will host Trion on Tuesday at the tennis center at 4 p.m.
Armuchee will be on the road on Thursday for a region match at Trion.