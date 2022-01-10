It was a busy day on the basketball court for a few local teams as they didn’t take Saturday off, but instead used the opportunity to earn impressive wins.
Here are the details on a few of the games:
Model girls 45, Piedmont (Ala.) 39
The Lady Devils snapped a recent losing skid with a solid home victory in non-region action on Saturday thanks to some clutch play in the second half.
Model (4-9) built a 24-20 lead at the half and maintained a four-point lead at 36-32 after three quarters. They then sealed the game with some timely buckets and big defensive stops in the fourth to outscore Piedmont 9-7 in the final period.
Leading a balanced offensive effort for the Lady Devils was Tamiya Ragland and Rachel Burkhalter with nine points apiece. Ansley Coogler contributed eight points, and Morgan Wood scored six.
Model is back at home on Tuesday at 6 p.m. to host Unity Christian in another non-region contest.
Model boys 78, Piedmont (Ala.) 42
The Devils got off to a strong start and continued to add on from there as they got a dominant non-region home win on Saturday.
Model (10-4) jumped out to a big lead early by outscoring visiting Piedmont 26-10 in the first quarter and then eventually took a 42-20 advantage into the half. They didn’t let up in the third quarter, outscoring Piedmont 19-11, and put the cherry on top with a 17-11 advantage in the fourth.
Leading the offensive totals for the Devils was Dane Fisher with a game-high 26 points, including hitting six 3-pointers. Jeremias Heard added 16 points, and Derion Richardson was also in double figures with 11, including three 3s.
Model returns to their home court on Tuesday to host Unity Christian at 7:30 p.m.
Armuchee boys 85, Dalton Academy 25
The Indians left no doubt on Saturday as they ran away with a convincing region win on the road thanks to contributions from the entire roster.
Armuchee (5-7, 3-4 in Region 6-A Public) had 12 different players score in the win and were led by Trenton Cothran with 15 points. Malik Drinic added 13, and Cole Proffitt had 11.
The Indians are back at home on Tuesday to host region foe Gordon Lee starting at 7:30 p.m.
Armuchee girls 72, Dalton Academy 3
The Lady Indians had no problems at all on Saturday as they easily dispatched of Dalton Academy for a region road win.
Armuchee (5-11, 2-2 in Region 6-A Public) led 28-0 after one quarter and never looked back as 11 different players contributed to the scoring. Olivia Moses had the top total with 18 points, and Madi Bray and Ivey Whitaker each reached double figures also with 10 points apiece. Bailey Tomlin also had seven.
The Lady Indians are back on their home court on Tuesday to host Gordon Lee for a region matchup starting at 6 p.m.