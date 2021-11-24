Several teams got together on Saturday for some early-season competition at the Iron Eagle Duals at Coosa High, and local teams Model, Coosa and Armuchee each saw some positives and some room for improvement during the action.
Model had a solid day going 3-2 as a team that started with a 48-30 win over North Murray and a 48-30 win over Cartersville. They then lost to an impressive Huntsville (Ala.) team by a 71-6 score, lost to Paulding County on tiebreaker criteria after the team score finished tied 39-39 and finished things out with a 60-24 win over Coosa.
"Overall, I was pleased with our performance," said Model head coach Ben Woodall. "It's early in the season, and we aren't in shape but we did finish well when we had opponents on their back."
Standouts for Model included Noah Allmon who went 5-0 for the day with five pins, and Riley Davis who went 4-1 on the day with four pins.
Coosa started the day strong with a 40-39 win over Armuchee and a 54-27 win over Temple. They then lost to Cedartown by a 54-21 score and also had team losses to South Paulding and Model.
Coosa head coach Chris Parker said standouts included senior Gage Cole, who returned for the first time since two seasons ago when he was a State qualifier after missing last season with an injury, as well as freshmen Caden Atkins and Waylon Carter and seniors Johan Alvarez and Darrion Johnson.
Huntsville finished first overall as they defeated Cedartown in the finals. South Paulding finished third.
Model will return to the mats on Tuesday when they host Pepperell and Rome for a tri-match starting at 5:30 p.m. Coosa will be back home on Tuesday to host Gordon Central and Cherokee County (Ala.) for a tri-match starting at 5 p.m. Armuchee visits Chattooga on Tuesday for a tri-match against the Indians and Calhoun starting at 5 p.m.
In other recent prep wrestling action:
Pepperell goes 3-2 at Etowah Duals
The Dragons traveled to Etowah High on Tuesday to compete in the Etowah Eagle Duals against several teams from higher classifications and came away with a solid 3-2 day.
Pepperell defeated River Ridge, Cherokee and Northwest Whitfield and suffered losses to Etowah 42-40 and Gilmer 48-27.
Individual standouts for the Dragons included Waylon Miller who went undefeated on the day as well as Cody Duck, Kevin Hall, Kolton Edge, Jackson Lawrence, Manolo Deleon, Matthew Waddell, Jake Roberts and Parker Glenn who each lost just one match.
"We were able to get a good look at how our team stacked up with some of the bigger teams in the state," said Pepperell head coach Austin Sanders. "We have a full lineup...we just have to keep getting mat time because some of our lineup is new to the sport. We faced some adversity today and learned some good lessons that we will take with us as the season progresses."
Pepperell will next wrestle on Tuesday, Nov. 30 when they visit Model for a tri-match with the Devils and Rome starting at 5:30 p.m. They will then host Trion and Red Top on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 5 p.m.