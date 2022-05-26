It was an impressive year overall for the athletic programs at several local schools, and the final Georgia Athletic Director’s Association Director’s Cup standings were a clear representation of that.
The Director’s Cup is calculated through points distributed for team finishes in 26 GHSA sports and broken down into girls, boys and combined lists.
Model and Armuchee had the top combined score finishes as they each placed seventh in their respective classifications. Model scored 795 points to finish seventh in the combined standings in Class AA. In boys sports they finished third with 505 points, and the girls sports scored 290 points to finish 14th.
Armuchee totaled 774 points in the combined standings in Class A Public with the girls scoring 463 points to finish fourth and the boys scoring 311 points to finish 11th.
Also in Class AA, Coosa was 19th overall with 520 combined points (315 for boys, 205 for girls) and Pepperell was 28th with 397 combined points (226 for boys, 171 for girls).
In the Class A Private combined standings, Darlington finished 17th with 672 points. The Darlington boys were sixth with 416 points, and the Darlington girls were 25th with 256 points.
In the deep Class AAAAAA standings, Rome combined for 457 points to place 31st. Both the boys and girls took 30th individually as the boys scored 238 points and the girls scored 219.