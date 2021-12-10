Though the cross country season ended a little more than a month ago, several local runners didn’t miss the chance to compete against some of the top high school and middle school runners in the country this past weekend.
Several from the local teams made the trip to Huntsville, Alabama, on Saturday to run in the 2021 Garmin RunningLane Cross Country Championships at John Hunt Running Park, and multiple runners fared quite well against the quality field of athletes.
Armuchee’s Marissa Kimple and Coosa’s Sophia Cook had two of the top finishes among the local contingent as they finished third and sixth, respectively, in the Girls Bronze division. Kimple ran a time of 18:47.58, and Cook broke the 19-minute barrier with a time of 18:54.02.
Model’s Zach Mickler also had a strong performance to finish fifth in the Boys Blue Division with a time of 16:18.63. Mickler’s Blue Devils’ teammate Simon Schabort ran in the Boys Gold Division and finished 129th with a time of 15:18.21.
Other locals joining Kimple and Cook in the Girls Bronze Division were Darlington’s Kate Scott (94th, 20:35.95), Coosa Middle’s Alishia Cook (112th, 21:08.16) and Rome’s Cordelia Clark (187th, 25:24.30).
Armuchee’s Shelby Green ran in the Girls Silver Division and finished 107th with a time of 19:31.57, and Darlington’s Ryan Glass competed in the Boys Bronze Division, running a 147th-place time of 16:35.06.
Rounding out the local performances was Armuchee’s Landon England who ran in the Boys Blue Division and finished 223rd with an 18:34.66.