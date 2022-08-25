With first impressions out of the way following Week 1, the schedule moves along into another full docket of games locally, including one in particular with bragging rights on the line.
Pepperell travels across the county to battle Model in an early-season, non-region contest between Floyd foes while the Rome Wolves are back at home to host Lithonia. Elsewhere, Armuchee, Coosa, Darlington and Unity Christian are all on the road for their Week 2 matchups.
Here's a look at each of the games involving local teams and what to look for:
Pepperell (0-1) at Model (0-1)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Last week: Pepperell lost 46-17 at home vs. Northwest Whitfield, Model lost 20-0 at home vs. Cherokee County (Ala.)
Series history: Pepperell leads 36-20-3
Last meeting: Pepperell won 28-22 at home on Oct. 22, 2021
Pepperell key players: DJ Rogers (RB/DB, Sr.), Gage Owens (DB/WR, Sr.), Erik Jensen (QB/LB, Jr.)
Model key players: Jermaine Campbell (RB/DB), Amir Pinkard (DB/WR, Jr.), Hunter Cleveland (OL/DL, Sr.)
Outlook: Both teams have a bad taste in their mouths after last Friday's season openers as each lost games on their home field by wide margins. But last week is last week, and there is plenty of motivation to turn the focus away from that as a local rivalry always gets the juices flowing for players and fans. It is no longer a region matchup with Model now in Class AA and Pepperell in Class A Division-I, but that won't dampen any of the intensity on the field Friday night. The Dragons had a fourth-quarter comeback win last year when these two teams met in Lindale, and they seem to be pretty evenly-matched once again as each looks for new starters to step up in key spots early this season. Pepperell has a little more experience on the lines of scrimmage on both sides of the ball and should be able to run the ball with more consistency which should tip the game in its favor. Either way this one is going to be a battle deep into the fourth quarter.
Prediction: Pepperell wins 28-24
Lithonia (0-1) at Rome (1-0)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Last week: Rome won 16-6 at home vs. Creekside, Lithonia lost 35-6 at Alcovy
Series history: Rome leads 1-0
Last meeting: Rome won 52-0 at home on Nov. 15, 2019
Rome key players: Tyson Brown (DL, Sr.), Alto Moore (LB, Jr.), DK Daniel (WR/DB, Jr.)
Lithonia key players: Amonte Hardin (QB, Jr.), Josiah Peterson (LB, Sr.), Wesley Covert (DL/OL, Jr.)
Outlook: The Wolves are battle-tested after a hard-fought victory over Creekside in a defensive slugfest in the Corky Kell Classic last Friday at Barron Stadium. The opponent across from them this week doesn't have the pedigree of Creekside, but Rome can't afford a letdown as Lithonia has plenty of playmakers that can make them pay. But head coach John Reid is very good at getting his team to focus on the task at hand and not look back or forward on the schedule. The Wolves' ferocious defense should have another impressive night, and the offense will get a better chance to display its big-play ability this week. Rome should be in for a big night in front of the home fans.
Prediction: Rome wins 38-13
Darlington (1-0) at Sonoraville (1-0)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Last week: Darlington won 28-16 vs. Schuylkill (Pa.) in Kissimmee, Fla., Sonoraville won 27-15 at home vs. Pickens
Series history: Darlington leads 4-0
Last meeting: Darlington won 38-28 at Sonoraville on Sept. 6, 2019
Darlington key players: Briant Powell (OL/DL, Sr.), Joel Lowenberg (LB/RB, Soph.), Talan Shirey (WR/DB, Jr.)
Sonoraville key players: Jaxon Pate (QB/DB, Jr.), Brant Bryant (WR/DB, Sr.), Ridge Redd (TE/DL, Sr.)
Outlook: The Tigers took a long trip to Florida and earned a season-opening win last weekend, and they will be on the road again this week against a talented and experienced Sonoraville team. The Phoenix have some playmakers on the offensive side of the ball at quarterback, in the backfield and on the edge as pass-catchers, and their defense has a good bit of size and speed as well. Darlington will need to make this one a physical battle, and they are well-equipped to do that with the experience and talent they possess up front. This one will be a very tough test for the Tigers, but they should make enough plays in the second half to get out of Gordon County with a win and a 2-0 start to 2022.
Prediction: Darlington wins 33-27
Armuchee (1-0) at Gordon Lee (0-1)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Last week: Armuchee won 10-6 at home vs. Gordon Central, Gordon Lee lost 45-19 at home vs. Trion
Series history: Gordon Lee leads 24-20-1
Last meeting: Gordon Lee won 16-14 at Armuchee on Oct. 29, 2021
Armuchee key players: Blaine Ragland (DB/QB, Soph.), Chandler Desanto (QB/DB/P, Sr.), Grayson Perry (K, Jr.)
Gordon Lee key players: Holt Roberts (RB, Sr.), Nate Dunfee (RB, Sr.), Conner Whitman (QB/LB, Sr.)
Outlook: The Indians leaned on its defense last week in a season-opening win over Gordon Central, and they will once again need that side of the ball to play well with Gordon Lee boasting multiple ballcarriers that can cause problems with their toughness and speed. Armuchee's offense will look to get a little more explosiveness after being held in check for much of the second half last week. These two teams played a very close contest last season, and this one shouldn't be much different. This is a game that could go either way.
Prediction: Gordon Lee wins 20-16
Coosa (0-1) at Woodland (0-1)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Last week: Coosa lost 14-7 at home vs. Southeast Whitfield, Woodland lost 38-13 at East Paulding
Series history: First meeting
Coosa key players: Andrew Holt (LB/TE, Sr.), Harley Brock (WR/DB, Sr.), Harrison East (LB/RB, Soph.)
Woodland key players: Brelace Williams (QB, Jr.), Isaiah Livsey (RB, Soph.), Kwadrus Wilson (DL, Jr.)
Outlook: Coosa had its share of opportunities last Friday with multiple drives inside the opponents' 10 yard line that were turned away by defensive stops or turnovers. So improvements have been made by the Eagles, but now it's about finishing and taking advantage of those opportunities when they arise. Woodland is also looking to bounce back from a loss last Friday in its opener. Coosa will once again compete, but the host Wildcats have a little more depth that will make the difference in this one.
Prediction: Woodland wins 23-13
Unity Christian (1-0) at Hearts Academy (0-0)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Last week: Unity Christian won 52-42 at home vs. Young Americans Christian, Hearts Academy was idle
Series history: Unity Christian leads 2-1
Last meeting: Unity Christian won 48-0 at home on Aug. 21, 2021
Unity Christian key players: Evan Whiteside (QB/LB, Soph.), Ben Rook (OL/DL, Jr.), Elliott Whiteside (OL/DL, Fr.)
Hearts Academy key players: Jacob Wright (QB/DB, Jr.), Brinton Dunagan (OL/DL, Jr.), Jett Thomas (TE/DL, Jr.)
Outlook: Unity Christian had to make some clutch plays in the fourth quarter of last Friday's game on a soggy field to pull away for a season-opening win while Hearts Academy is playing their first game following an an inclement weather cancelation. The Lions won in dominant fashion last year when these two teams met, and that should be the same trajectory this time around. Expect some big numbers and big plays from the Unity Christian offense.
Prediction: Unity Christian wins 42-17