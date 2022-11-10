The postseason has arrived, and the hunt for a state championship gets underway Friday with four local teams among those in contention.
Region champions Darlington and Rome both open the playoffs with first-round matchups on their home fields, while 7-AA No. 2 Model is at home for a postseason contest for the first time since 2015 and Pepperell travels to Elbert County for a tough first-round assignment.
Unity Christian received a bye in the first round of the GAPPS state playoffs after clinching its region title with a win last Friday.
Here is a rundown of the matchups this week and what to expect as every team is playing for its postseason life:
Athens Christian (4-6) at Darlington (10-0)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Last week: Darlington won 44-13 at home vs. Trion; Athens Christian won 32-21 at Mt. de Sales Academy
Series history: First meeting
Darlington key players: D’Marion Floyd (RB/DB, Jr.), Gatlin Hancock (OL/DL, Sr.), Talan Shirey (WR/DB, Jr.)
Athens Christian key players: Antonio Finch (RB/LB, Sr.), Navy Curry (QB/DB, Sr.), JD Brown (LB/RB, Sr.)
Outlook: The Tigers passed its toughest test to date with relative ease last Friday, thanks in large part to a dominant third quarter to pull away for a convincing win over Trion to clinch a region title for the second straight season. Darlington enters the postseason with all the momentum it could ask for as the team looks to make a deep run through the bracket once again following an elite eight berth in 2021. You never want to look ahead of any opponent, but Athens Christian is in the playoffs based on the fact that there are only four teams in its region. The Eagles went winless in region play and weren’t all that competitive in any of those three games. This one comes down to Darlington being more talented, deep and experienced in every phase. The Tigers roll in front of their home fans to secure another game by the lakeside next Friday.
Prediction: Darlington wins 38-14
Paulding County (6-4) at Rome (9-1)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Last week: Rome won 63-3 at Etowah; Paulding County lost 56-23 at Langston Hughes
Series history: Rome leads 14-0
Last meeting: Rome won 46-34 at Paulding County on Nov. 5, 2021
Rome key players: Grant Bullard (LB, Sr.), Stephaylin Green (DL, Sr.), DK Daniel (WR/DB, Jr.)
Paulding County key players: Temidayo Odugbemi (LB/RB, Sr.), Frantzyr Chardavoine (WR, Sr.), Liam Jeffries (LB/TE, Sr.)
Outlook: Rome absolutely obliterated anyone in its path in region play, outscoring six 6-AAAAAA opponents 313-29 with three shutouts and two other games allowing seven points or less. The Wolves’ offense continues to put up huge numbers, while the defense is almost impossible to block and have scored several touchdowns of its own over the past few weeks, including two pick-sixes by Grant Bullard last Friday at Etowah. Paulding County is a familiar opponent as the Patriots have been in Rome’s region pretty routinely over the last decade or so, but the Wolves have dominated the series. Paulding County has a high-powered passing game with a strong quarterback and several quality receivers. They can put up some points, but their defense will also give up its share of points as well. That’s not a good recipe when you come to Barron Stadium for a playoff game. The Wolves should win convincingly and keep its sights set on the big prize at the end.
Prediction: Rome wins 39-13
Union County (7-3) at Model (6-4)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Last week: Model was idle; Union County lost 35-14 at home vs. Fellowship Christian
Series history: Model leads 1-0
Last meeting: Model won 50-36 at Union County on Nov. 14, 2014
Model key players: Jake Sanders (QB/DB, Jr.), Joey Samples (LB/FB/H, Sr.), Daniel Jolly (WR/DL, Sr.)
Union County key players: Caiden Tanner (QB, Jr.), Jensen Goble (WR/DB, Jr.), Gage Barnes (LB/TE, Sr.)
Outlook: The Devils benefited from a tiebreaker for the second spot in the 7-AA standings, and that awarded them with their first home playoff game since 2015. This will be just the fifth season in its program history that Model has hosted a playoff game as well. Model should be well-rested and a little healthier from nagging injuries as it got a week off for the final week of the regular season. That week off will hopefully not mess up the rhythm they have had over the last half of the season, where they have played their best football on both sides. Union County is no easy task for a first-round opponent. The Panthers come into Friday’s matchup as losers of their last two games, but those came to quality opponents in region play in Athens Academy and Fellowship Christian. Union County will spread the ball around with its passing game offensively, but it also has balance with a steady running game. This one will come down to which defense can get the most stops, and Model’s unit has proven it can do that at crucial times this season. Devils stay alive and advance to the second round after what should be a very good game Friday at Woodard-Tuggle Stadium.
Prediction: Model wins 23-21
Pepperell (6-4) at Elbert County (9-1)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Last week: Pepperell won 41-0 at home vs. Coosa; Elbert County was idle
Series history: Elbert County leads 1-0
Last meeting: Elbert County won 33-20 at Pepperell on Nov. 1, 2011
Pepperell key players: DJ Rogers (RB/DB, Sr.), Parker Glenn (OL/DL, Sr.), DeMarcus Ragland (LB/RB, Sr.)
Elbert County key players: Quan Moss (RB, Sr.), Jayvyn Hickman (QB, Soph.), Bubba Heard (LB, Sr.)
Outlook: The Dragons have gotten things going in the right direction in the last couple weeks with impressive wins at Dade County and at home against Coosa following a tough stretch in October. Much like last season when it made the first-round trip to Callaway, Pepperell is hot at the right time. But also much like last season, it will run into a program that has a good bit of playoff tradition in recent years in Elbert County. The Blue Devils’ only loss this season came to undefeated Rabun County. Both teams rely on tough running games as Pepperell’s DJ Rogers is over the 1,000-yard mark once again in 2022 and passed the 5,000-yard mark for his career during last Friday’s win over Coosa, while Elbert County’s Quan Moss has put up huge rushing numbers this season with more than 1,600 yards and 25 touchdowns. Both defenses know those guys will be priority No. 1. Pepperell will play tougher than most expect and keep this one close into the fourth quarter, but Elbert County holds them off at the end.
Prediction: Elbert County wins 32-21