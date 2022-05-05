Several local athletes took the first step toward earning a trip to the state meet with their performances at their respective region and area meets last week, and they will look to clear the final hurdle on Saturday when they compete at sectionals.
The top athletes in Georgia will be divided up into two sectionals sites for each classification on Saturday, and to qualify for state they will be aiming for top-eight finishes in field events, top-eight finishes in the 1600 meter, 3200 meter and 4x800 meter relay and finishing first in one of the qualifying heats or having one of the next six fastest times in all other running events.
Action will get underway at each of the separate sites around 10 a.m. starting with field events.
Below you will find all the info you need to know in regards to the local athletes competing at sectionals, including sectional sites, qualifiers broken down by team and the events for which each qualified:
Class AAAAAA B Sectional
River Ridge High
Rome boys: Martel Hight (high jump), Bryson Hill (300 hurdles), Justin Terrell (shot put), Xavier Villareal (pole vault), Tucker Wright (1600, 3200)
Rome girls: Lynda Arroyo (4x800 relay), Christa Ellis (4x200 relay, 4x400 relay), Aniya Fields (4x400 relay), Breana Griffin (high jump, 4x100 relay), Mackenzie Hight (high jump, 300 hurdles, 4x200 relay, 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay), Chantiya Johnson (4x200 relay), Enesyice Kennemore (400, 4x200 relay, 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay), Emma Lindenmayer (4x800 relay), Lucia Loarca (1600, 800, 4x800 relay, 4x400 relay), Hillary Martinez (4x800 relay), Christionna Maxwell (4x200 relay, 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay), Abigale Morton (4x800 relay), Malak Odeh (4x800 relay), M'Kayla Rodgers (4x200 relay, 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay), Estefania Serrano (4x800 relay), Yana Seymore (4x100 relay), Anniyah Williams (100, 200, 4x200 relay, 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay), Miya Winston (high jump, long jump, triple jump, 100 hurdles, 4x200 relay, 4x100 relay), Corinne Zumbrunn (4x800 relay)
Class AA B Sectional
Pace Academy Riverview Athletics Complex
Model boys: Jermaine Campbell (long jump, triple jump, 4x200 relay, 4x100 relay), Lankin Dancause (200, 4x800 relay, 4x200 relay, 4x400 relay), Bryce Dress (4x100 relay), Owen Fincher (3200, 4x800 relay), Reginald Gamble (4x200 relay, 4x100 relay), Thomas Goggans (800, 4x800 relay, 4x400 relay), Jeremias Heard (shot put), Carson Holder (4x800 relay, 4x400 relay), Lane Holtzendorf (4x200 relay, 4x100 relay), Daniel Jolly (high jump, 100, 4x200 relay, 4x100 relay), Zach Mickler (1600, 3200, 4x800 relay, 4x400 relay), Eli Moon (4x800 relay, 4x400 relay), Aaron Penny (4x400 relay), Amir Pinkard (200, 4x200 relay, 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay), Simon Schabort (1600, 800, 3200, 4x800 relay), Keith Sprayberry (4x200 relay, 4x100 relay), Callan Wilbanks (300 hurdles, 4x800 relay)
Model girls: Aliva Akins (4x800 relay, 4x200 relay), Allie Arrington (4x800 relay, 4x200 relay, 4x100 relay), Gracie Ayers (4x100 relay), Allie Calvert (4x800 relay, 4x400 relay), Addison Cantrell (4x800 relay, 4x400 relay), Lillie Espy (4x200 relay, 4x100 relay), Desirae Johnson (discus), Natalie Long (400, 4x800 relay, 4x400 relay), Susana Marin (4x800 relay, 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay), Michelle Ramirez (4x200 relay, 4x100 relay), Annalyn Resch (4x200 relay, 4x100 relay), Julia Shinholster (4x200 relay, 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay), Jessie Shroeder (3200, 4x800 relay, 4x400 relay), Sydney Sutton (400, 800, 4x400 relay)
Pepperell boys: Colby Amos (4x800 relay), Raley Brumbelow (4x800 relay), Kaleb Buck (high jump), Cameron Goode (4x200 relay, 4x100 relay), Keljin Holmes (4x200 relay, 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay), Erik Jensen (4x800 relay), Hayden Jones (high jump, 4x200 relay, 4x400 relay), Landon Lockwood (4x800 relay), Marcos Maldonado (4x800 relay, 4x400 relay), Austin Meeler (4x800 relay), Cory Moten (4x200 relay, 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay), DeMarcus Ragland (4x200 relay, 4x100 relay), Alex Rhoades (110 hurdles, 200, 4x200 relay, 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay), DJ Rogers (triple jump, 100, 4x100 relay), Jon Shields (100, 200, 4x100 relay), Chase Smith (4x800 relay, 4x200 relay, 4x400 relay), Christian Weatherby (800, 4x800 relay, 4x400 relay), Jacob Wright (4x200 relay, 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay)
Pepperell girls: Aaliyah Barkley (4x200 relay, 4x100 relay), Madison Baxter (discus, shot put), Savannah Bragg (4x400 relay), Chloe Carmona (4x400 relay), Briley Cordle (4x800 relay, 4x400 relay), Oliva Edwards (high jump, 800, 4x800 relay, 4x400 relay), Macy Galenzoski (pole vault), Sophia Grady (4x800 relay), Anna Kate Graham (4x800 relay), Lily Hendrix (4x200 relay, 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay), Arden Koch (4x800 relay), Morgan Langley (1600, 4x800 relay), Cloey Mitchell (4x200 relay, 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay), Tameeya Rogers (4x100 relay), Rhikkie Sapp (4x200 relay), Jolie Splendore (long jump, 100, 200, 4x200 relay, 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay), Lilly Splendore (4x800 relay, 4x400 relay), Gracie Veliz (4x800 relay), Daja Walton (100 hurdles, 200, 4x200 relay, 4x100 relay), Bethanee Wiggins (triple jump, 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, 4x200 relay, 4x100 relay), Sakiya Winston (100 hurdles, 4x200 relay, 4x100 relay)
Coosa boys: Jesse Holcomb (400)
Coosa girls: Sophie Cook (1600, 3200), Tanijah Dennis (4x100 relay), Madison Ingram (100, 300 hurdles, 4x100 relay), Alyssa Knotts (4x100 relay), Malayla Malloy (4x100 relay), Brinley Wilson (4x100 relay)
Class A Private B Sectional
Providence Christian Academy
Darlington boys: Tommy Cowan (4x800 relay), Grant Cross (3200, 4x800 relay, 4x400 relay), Connor Ellison (triple jump), Brock Ferguson (4x800 relay), Gus Gammage (discus, shot put), Ryan Glass (800, 4x800 relay, 4x400 relay), Truitt Hayworth (discus), Landon Liddle (800, 4x800 relay, 4x400 relay), Link Lignell (pole vault, 400, 4x800 relay, 4x200 relay, 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay), Joel Lowenberg (110 hurdles, 4x200 relay, 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay), Christian McCluney (discus, shot put), Samuel Mumpower (100, 4x200 relay, 4x100 relay), Anthony Natarella (800, 4x800 relay, 4x400 relay), Bowden Owens (4x200 relay, 4x100 relay), Maddox Pyle (4x800 relay), Spencer Rushing (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, 4x200 relay, 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay), Patrick Shelley (high jump, long jump, 4x200 relay, 4x100 relay), Caleb Thompson (4x200 relay, 4x100 relay), Eli Thompson (long jump, 200, 4x200 relay, 4x100 relay), Joseph Wommack (triple jump (400, 4x400 relay)
Darlington girls: Kaylin Blackmon (high jump, 4x200 relay, 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay), Aspen Blankenship (long jump, triple jump, 4x200 relay, 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay), Belle Brooks (4x800 relay, 4x200 relay, 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay), Alina Debes (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, 4x100 relay), Georgeanna Dempsey (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, 4x800 relay, 4x200 relay, 4x400 relay), Grace Himes (4x100 relay), Ava Belle Holcombe (4x200 relay, 4x100 relay), Emma Hunt (triple jump, 400, 4x800 relay, 4x200 relay, 4x400 relay), Jonna Massey (pole vault, 4x800 relay, 4x200 relay, 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay), Chinelo Okafor (4x800 relay), Zoe Rahn (pole vault, 4x800 relay), Emmaline Ratledge (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, 4x200 relay, 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay), Kate Scott (1600, 800, 4x800 relay, 4x400 relay), Emilia Tscherne (4x800 relay), Trinity Zeigler (discus, shot put)
Class A Public B Sectional
Banks County High
Armuchee boys: Isaac Agan (4x800 relay), Braden Brynteson (4x800 relay), Matthew Campbell (1600, 3200, 4x800 relay), Landon England (800, 4x800 relay), Samuel Lindley (1600, 3200, 4x800 relay), William Pethel (4x800 relay), James Roberts (4x800 relay), Jacob Seagraves (4x800 relay), Darren Simonds (discus, shot put)
Armuchee girls: Taylor Burns (4x800 relay, 4x400 relay), Desiree Espy (4x800 relay, 4x400 relay) Caroline Fletcher (300 hurdles, 4x800 relay, 4x400 relay), Shelby Green (1600, 800, 4x800 relay, 4x400 relay), Marissa Kimple (1600, 3200, 4x800 relay, 4x400 relay), Kenzie Osborn (discus), Gracy Padgett (4x800 relay, 4x400 relay), Sophie Thacker (triple jump, 800, 4x800 relay, 4x400 relay)