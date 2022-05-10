Several local athletes faced their toughest tests of the season to this point on Saturday, and many of them excelled en route to punching their ticket to the GHSA State Meet.
Qualifiers from the local teams traveled to compete at various sectional meets throughout Georgia on Saturday against other top competition and had strong results.
At Pace Academy’s Riverview Athletic Complex, qualifiers from the Model, Pepperell and Coosa girls and boys competed in the Class AA B Sectional, and it was the Model boys that had the most state qualifiers after a full day of action.
Simon Schabort led the Devils with a pair of top finishes in the 800 meter (1:56.83) and 1600 meter (4:13.94) to qualify for state in both events in convincing fashion. The other top finish for the team came from the 4x200 meter relay team with a time of 1:32.01.
Other state qualifiers for the Model boys were Daniel Jolly in the 100 meter dash (second, 11.05) and high jump (third, 5-10), Jermaine Campbell in the triple jump (third, 43-02.75) and long jump (fourth, 20-01.75), Jeremias Heard in the shot put (third, 48-01), Amir Pinkard in the 200 meter dash (fourth, 22.91), Zach Mickler in the 3200 meter (fourth, 10:01.29) and 1600 meter (fifth, 4:31.94), Schabort in the 3200 meter (fifth, 10:04.97), the 4x800 meter relay team (sixth, 8.58.91) and the 4x100 meter relay team (eighth, 44.51).
The Pepperell girls had 10 state-qualifying performances led by a third-place finish from Madison Baxter in the shot put with a throw of 34-05 and a fourth-place finish by Macy Galenzoski in the pole vault with an 8-00.
Other Lady Dragons qualifying for the state meet included the 4x100 meter relay team (fifth, 50.63), the 4x800 meter relay team (sixth, 11:16.07), Daja Walton in the 100 meter hurdles (sixth, 17.34) and the 200 meter dash (seventh, 27.60), Jolie Splendore in the 200 meter dash (eighth, 27.64), Sakiya Winston in the 100 meter hurdles (eighth, 17.43), Bethanee Wiggins in the triple jump (eighth, 32-06) and the 4x400 meter relay team (eighth, 4:34.54).
The Pepperell boys qualified seven for the state meet as their top finish on Saturday at sectionals came from Kaleb Buck who took second in the high jump with a 6-00. Other qualifiers for the Dragons included the 4x100 meter relay team (third, 43.70), DJ Rogers in the 100 meter dash (fifth, 11.19), Hayden Jones in the high jump (fifth, 5-10), the 4x400 meter relay team (sixth, 3:34.82), the 4x800 meter relay team (seventh, 9:06.41) and Jon Shields in the 100 meter dash (eighth, 11.37).
The Model Lady Devils had four state-qualifying performances, including Sydney Sutton in the 800 meter (third, 2:31.88) and 400 meter (fourth, 1:02.60), Jessie Schroeder in the 3200 meter (sixth, 12:30.75) and Natalie Long in the 400 meter (eighth, 1:05.81).
Coosa’s Sophia Cook also qualified for state in two events as she finished third in the 3200 meter (11:38.79) and fourth in the 1600 meter (5:18.02).
The Darlington boys had a strong day at the Class A Private B Sectionals at Providence Christian Academy with 15 state-qualifying performances. Patrick Shelley finished first in the high jump with a 6-02 to lead the way. Landon Liddle and Christian McCluney each had second-place finishes with Liddle finishing second in the 800 meter with a 1:59.07 and McCluney taking second in the shot put with a 46-06.5.
Other state-qualifying efforts for the Tigers came from Gus Gammage in the shot put (third, 45-09) and discus (seventh, 119-10), Ryan Glass in the 800 meter (third, 1:59.43), the 4x200 meter relay team (third, 1:31.30), the 4x100 meter relay team (fourth, 43.73), the 4x400 meter relay team (fourth, 3:33.12), the 4x800 meter relay team (fourth, 8:47.12), Shelley in the triple jump (fourth, 41-00.25), McCluney in the discus (fourth, 129-11), Spencer Rushing in the 110 meter hurdles (fourth, 16.77) and 300 meter hurdles (seventh, 43.52), Eli Thompson in the long jump (fifth, 20-08.5), Truitt Hayworth in the discus (127-05), Link Lignell in the pole vault (sixth, 11-06), Samuel Mumpower in the 100 meter dash (seventh, 11.45) and Joseph Wommack in the triple jump (seventh, 40-06.5).
The Lady Tigers had six state-qualifying performances led by Emmaline Ratledge’s fourth-place finish in the 100 meter hurdles with a 16.20. Other Darlington girls qualifying for state were Zoe Rahn in the pole vault (sixth, 8-06), the 4x100 meter relay team (sixth, 52.92), Kate Scott in the 800 meter (eighth, 2:33.68), Aspen Blankenship in the long jump (eighth, 16-05) and the 4x400 meter relay team (eighth, 4:21.35).
The Armuchee girls and boys teams each had a solid day at the Class A Public B Sectionals at Banks County High with the Lady Indians qualifying eight for the state meet and the Indians qualifying seven.
The Lady Indians were led by a pair of first-place finishes from Shelby Green as she won the 800 meter with a time of 2:31.07 and the 1600 meter with a time of 5:22.38. Marissa Kimple also took the top spot in the 3200 meter with an 11:39.06. Kimple finished second behind Green in the 1600 meter as well with a 5:24.13, and the 4x800 meter relay team earned a runner-up finish with a 10:52.12.
Sophie Thacker qualified in both the 800 meter (fifth, 2:44.03) and triple jump (sixth, 29-01), and the 4x400 meter relay team finished third to qualify with a 4:32.96.
The Armuchee boys’ top finish came from Darren Simonds in the discus as he placed second with a 130-00. He also finished fourth in the shot put (41-06). the 4x800 meter relay team took third (9:22.36), Sam Lindley was fourth in the 1600 meter (5:08.15) and 3200 meter (11:13.84), Landon England placed fourth in the 800 meter (2:12.74) and Matthew Campbell finished eighth in the 1600 meter (5:17.04).
The Rome girls had some impressive efforts at the Class AAAAAA B Sectionals at River Ridge High with 12 state-qualifying performances, including a second-place finish by Miya Winston in the triple jump with a 38-3.5. She also qualified in the long jump (sixth, 17-01.25), the 100 meter hurdles (sixth, 16.20) and the high jump (eighth, 4-10).
Other Lady Wolves moving on to state were the 4x100 meter relay team (third, 48.89), the 4x200 meter relay team (third, 1:45.24), Breana Griffin in the high jump (fifth, 5-00), Anniyah Williams in the 100 meter dash (sixth, 12.59) and 20 meter dash (seventh, 25.93), Mackenzie Hight in the 300 meter hurdles (sixth, 46.39), the 4x400 meter relay team (sixth, 4:07.90) and Lucia Loarca in the 1600 meter (eighth, 5:22.18).
On the boys’ side, Rome will be sending four to state after they qualified with strong sectional performances. Those include Bryson Hill in the 300 meter hurdles (fifth, 40.03), Tucker Wright in the 3200 meter (fifth, 9:44.79) and 1600 meter (eighth, 4:27.69) and Martel Hight in the high jump (seventh, 6-02).
The GHSA State Meets will be held at different sites across the state from Thursday through Saturday. Class AA (Model, Pepperell, Coosa) will be at Kinnett Stadium in Columbus, Class A Private (Darlington) will be at McEachern High, Class A Public will be at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany and Class AAAAAA will be at Grisham Stadium in Carrollton.