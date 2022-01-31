Scoring 1,000 points during a high school career is impressive enough, but reaching the milestone as a junior is even more rare.
The Unity Christian Lions had a player accomplish that feat on Friday as junior Austin Wilkerson passed the mark during the team's game at Shiloh Hills Christian. Wilkerson finished Friday's game with 22 points in the contest, including 13 in the second half as his team attempted to rally before eventually falling just short in a 51-46 loss.
"I am so happy for Austin and his family," said Unity Christian head coach Matt Claytor. "Nobody works harder on their game than Austin. He and his dad have put in countless hours in the gym. Austin is the second player to reach 1,000 points at Unity. However, he is the fastest to do it, reaching 1,000 with several games left to play in his junior year.
"I am so grateful for what he has done for our program. I am very excited that we have him for another year."
Unity Christian (4-16) trailed 17-11 after one quarter on Friday and 31-19 at the half. They battled back in the third, however, outscoring host Shiloh Hills Christian 14-6 in the period to pull within 37-33 going to the fourth. The Lions got as close as two in the closing minutes of the game but couldn't quite complete the comeback.
Along with Wilkerson's impressive night, Dylan Brown scored seven for the Lions, and Price Dyer added five.
Unity Christian will be back on their home court on Friday when they host Model at 7:30 p.m.
In other prep basketball action from over the weekend:
Darlington girls 42, Calhoun 39
The Lady Tigers had a strong day especially on the defensive end as they earned a solid non-region home victory on Saturday afternoon.
Darlington (17-4) battled to a 22-16 lead at the half after the game was all even at 10-10 following the first quarter. Calhoun battled back in the third as they outscored the Lady Tigers 15-9 in the period to even it up at 31-31 going to the final quarter. But Darlington held strong defensively as they limited Calhoun to just eight points in the fourth to pull out a hard-fought victory.
"This was a big win," said Darlington head coach Samantha Rush. "We played great team defense today with Georgeanna Dempsey and Emma Hunt leading the way."
Leading the scoring for Darlington was Emmaline Ratledge with 15 points. JyJy Johnson added eight, and Sarah Tunnell contributed six points to go with 11 rebounds.
Darlington is back at home on Tuesday to host North Cobb Christian for a region contest starting at 6 p.m.