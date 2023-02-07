Unity Christian used an explosive third quarter after some halftime adjustments to break open a close game and eventually extend its season with a 66-47 win over Lyndon Academy on Monday at the GAPPS Region I Tournament at Unity Christian School.
Leading 31-29 after a tight first half, the Lions (9-15) ratcheted up the defensive intensity and focus to start the second half, and that led the way to a big run midway through the third quarter to take full control of the game. They led 35-33 at one point but proceeded to go on a 9-0 run to push the advantage to double digits with that sequence punctuated by an emphatic, one-handed dunk in transition by Jay Davis.
After Lyndon Academy (11-10) called a timeout to try and stop the momentum, Unity Christian picked up right where it left off, scoring five straight points to end the period after a Terriers' free throw to take a 49-34 lead to the fourth.
From there the Lions maintained a comfortable lead in the fourth as they continued to attack offensively and play sound defense, not allowing Lyndon Academy to get any closer than 15.
"Life and basketball really connect sometimes. It's all about the attention to details," said Unity Christian head coach Davy Fisher. "We executed what we talked about at the half, which were the details we needed to pay attention to, especially on the defensive end. I was very proud of our focus and determination to take care of those details in the second half. They may seem small, but they have a compounding effect. That's what happened in the third quarter."
Each team battled for control in the first half with the Lions ending the first quarter on an 8-0 run to take an 18-13 lead. They eventually pushed the lead to 31-24, but Lyndon Academy battled back within two with a 5-0 spurt to end the second quarter and cut Unity Christian's advantage to 31-29 at the break.
Austin Wilkerson led the Lions in scoring with a game-high 21 points in the contest, including hitting three 3-pointers. He also had six rebounds and five assists. Davis was next up with 17 points, nine coming in the third quarter, to go with eight rebounds.
While those to had the highest point totals, several Unity Christian players contributed to the win with nine different ones reaching the scoring column. Johnny Whitley added nine points on three 3s as the Lions knocked down nine from beyond the arc as a team.
"We are playing some of the most selfless basketball we've played right now," said Fisher. "And that starts with our best players. Nobody is scoring 30 or 40 right now. We're sharing the ball like we did tonight and finding the right guy at the right time. Basketball is a game that is meant to be played together with selfless players and great passing."
Lyndon Academy was led by Ethan Hughes with 19 points, including a trio of 3s. Stephen Phelps was also in double figures with 13 points, and JC Faller added eight.
With the win, Unity Christian moved into the region semifinals to take on Excel Christian on Tuesday night as the Lions once again play with the season on the line.
"We've been preparing for this week all year long," said Fisher. "It's about coming together and playing your best basketball when it is needed the most. My dad always told me the four P's -- plan, prepare, practice and perform. We're starting to see those habits come out when we need them to. It's all about peaking at the right time."