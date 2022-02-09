The Unity Christian boys avenged two losses earlier in the season by taking down top seed Shiloh Hills Christian Tuesday at the GAPPS Division I-AA Region 1 Tournament to punch a ticket to the region title game on Friday night.
The Lions used a strong second half in Tuesday's game to rally for a 45-43 victory after trailing 23-19 at the half. They outscored Shiloh Hills Christian 17-7 in the third quarter to turn the momentum around in the game and take a 36-30 advantage to the fourth where they got some clutch play down the stretch to hold on for the win.
Unity Christian (7-18) showed the clear improvement they've made over the course of the season as the win on Tuesday came against the same team that defeated them 62-41 on Jan. 13 and 51-46 on Jan. 28.
Leading the Lions on Tuesday was Austin Wilkerson with 16 points. Bailey Mohler and Dylan Brown contributed eight big points as well, and John Nance scored seven.
Unity Christian will move into the finals on Friday at 8 p.m. where they will take on Praise Academy. The game will take place at Praise Academy where the tournament is being hosted.
In other prep basketball action from Tuesday night:
Unity Christian girls 53, Praise Academy 42
The Lady Lions got a well-balanced effort from across the board to earn a win in the region semis on Tuesday and advance to play for a region title on Friday.
Unity Christian (9-10) was led in scoring by Bekah Wisener with 12 points to got with seven rebounds and six assists. Alyssa Dixon added 10 points, and Lizzy Pardue and Tae Johnson each scored eight. Kyla Marcos also scored six.
The Lady Lions will take on Lyndon Academy on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Praise Academy in the region tournament championship game.
Darlington boys 59, Walker 58
The Tigers rallied from a 16-point deficit after one quarter and a seven-point deficit at halftime on Tuesday to earn a hard-fought victory on the road to wrap up regular-season and region play.
Darlington (18-6, 7-3 in 7-A private) got off to a slow star as Walker ran out to a 21-5 advantage at the end of the first quarter. The Tigers were able to cut into the deficit but still trailed 34-27 at the half. The big turnaround in the game came in the third when Darlington outscored the hosts 20-12 in the period to take a one-point lead to the fourth before battling down the stretch to seal the gutsy win.
The Tigers were led in scoring by D'Marion Floyd who had a game-high 24 points. Braden Bell added nine points on three made 3-pointers, DJ Johnson contributed eight points and eight rebounds and Patrick Shelley and Asa Shepard each scored seven. Shelley also contributed 15 rebounds and four blocks.
Darlington will now await the Region 7-A Tournament bracket to be finalized before entering postseason play in the next week.