It was a special night at the Lions Den on Thursday as both the Unity Christian boys and girls honored their large group of seniors and made it even better with a pair of Senior Night wins over region foe Oakwood Christian.
Here are the details on each of the games:
Unity Christian boys 74, Oakwood Christian 49
The Lions had a big offensive night led by senior guard Austin Wilkerson who had the game-high total in points and passed another career milestone in the process in a convincing win.
Wilkerson scored 36, with 21 in the first half and 15 in the second, to lead the way while also going past the 1,500-point mark for his career at Unity Christian (7-10, 4-4 region).
Wilkerson was one of seven Lions' seniors honored prior to the game as part of Senior Night festivities along with Johnny Whitley, Collin Pettegrew, Ballard Childs, Price Dyer, Luke Whitehead and Logan Smith. Unity Christian head coach Davy Fisher said that Wilkerson and the rest of the group have been an incredible bunch to coach this year.
"I am blessed to coach every single one of these boys, including my seven seniors," said Fisher. "Austin being one of them, seeing what he's been able to do this year has been great. I'm proud of him and all the rest of them. Getting to 1,500 points is incredible, but what I tell him and all the rest of our kids is that the stats aren't what they are going to remember. They are going to remember who the guys were that made up this team and the special time they have spent with them.
"This just continues our theme this year of 'bigger than basketball.' Tonight was one of those 'bigger than basketball' moments. We've got three sets of brothers on this team so there is already a family feel to it. But our whole team is a family, and being able to honor that tonight and get a big win was special."
The Lions trailed 9-7 late in the first quarter to Oakwood Christian before reeling off the final seven points of the period to take a 14-9 lead into the second.
That's when the home team started to take control of the contest, leaning heavily on Wilkerson's offensive talents, to steadily increase the lead. The lefty guard displayed several aspects of his game, getting to the basket, pulling up for runners and making a 3-pointer, to rack up 17 points in the period and help the Lions build a 36-18 halftime lead.
The momentum carried over into the third quarter where after Oakwood Christian put together a small run to cut the deficit to 38-23, Unity Christian answered with an 11-2 spurt to push the advantage back out to 49-25. Wilkerson added eight points in the quarter, and the Lions eventually took a 51-35 lead to the fourth.
The visiting Eagles got their closest at 53-39 early in the final quarter, but Unity Christian responded with several big buckets from multiple players to stretch the lead back out and sail comfortably to the home win.
Along with Wilkerson's big offensive total, Jay Davis was also in double figures in scoring with 10 points, including an emphatic third-quarter dunk. Jordan Wilkerson added eight points, including a pair of 3s, and Whitley scored six on a pair of 3s as well.
Garrett Dempsey was the lone scorer in double figures for Oakwood Christian (3-13, 0-5) with 16 points. Ryan Phillips added nine, and Tomo Gilchrist contributed eight.
Unity Christian was on the road on Friday for an important region matchup at Praise Academy. They will visit Pepperell on Monday for a non-region test at 7 p.m.
"Everything we've been working on and implementing this season has been with the goal in mind to peak at the moment we need to the most which is the end of the season," said Fisher. "We've got a big one against Praise Academy which has been sort of a rival for us the last few years. We've got to be ready for that one, and we've got to keep getting ready for each challenge every day. We want to stay in the moment and get better every day."
Unity Christian girls 58, Oakwood Christian 45
The Lady Lions were tested down the stretch as Oakwood Christian continued to battle back in the fourth quarter, but the home team was able to make some big shots and defensive stops to pull away at the end.
Unity Christian led 26-15 at the half before Oakwood Christian cut the deficit to 33-24 at the end of the third quarter. The Lady Eagles then got to within four of the lead midway through the fourth quarter, but Unity Christian closed the game out in business-like fashion with good looks at the basket, strong decision-making with the basketball against pressure defense and crucial free throws.
Anna Grace Wells led the scoring for the Lady Lions with 16 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter. Alyssa Dixon was also in double figures with 12.
Bekah Wisener contributed nine points with four in the fourth for the victors, and Lizzy Pardue scored eight points. Emily King also had seven.
Cheyenne Simpson had a game-high 22 for Oakwood Christian, including 16 in the second half to key her team's comeback attempt. Mana Gilchrist was also in double figures with 15 points.
Unity Christian honored its three seniors after the victory as that trio included Dixon, Wisener and Lily Prater.
The Lady Lions were back on the road for a region contest at Praise Academy on Friday and will visit Pepperell on Monday at 5:30 p.m. in a non-region matchup.