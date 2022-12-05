Unity Christian held a 17-point lead going into the fourth quarter before holding off a spirited Pepperell charge that cut the deficit to three points late in the final period as the Lions earned a 60-52 victory at home on Saturday in non-region play.
The Lions (2-4) were up 49-32 after a strong third quarter and eventually pushed the lead to 53-34 early in the fourth. But the visiting Dragons (1-2) had no plans of going away quietly and used their full-court defensive pressure and a string of clutch buckets to reel off a 16-0 run and get to within three of the lead at 53-30 with around a minute remaining in the game.
Unity Christian responded with a huge 3-pointer from Collin Pettegrew to stretch the lead back to six, and the team was able to seal the win by making four clutch free throws in the final minute.
"Right now, it is about getting better...every practice, every game," said Unity Christian head coach Davy Fisher. "It's not even about winning the ballgame or what the scoreboard says at the end. It's about getting better. Today we were able to handle the pressure late in the game, they took the coaching and played like a different team (than we played in the last game). We fell apart (in our last game). Old habits creeped in which is what happens sometimes in moments of deep pressure. You revert back to deeply-held habits. But today was different. We were able to really calm ourselves down at the end and find ways to have success."
The Lions got off to a fast start in the contest, building a 16-6 lead after one quarter and continued that in the second to maintain a 29-19 advantage over Pepperell (1-2) going in to the half. Unity Christian knocked down five 3-pointers in the first half and made 6-of-8 free throws as well.
The third quarter was the Lions' best offensive period of the game as they scored 20 points and knocked down four more 3s to push the lead out to 49-32 to set up the frantic fourth quarter rally by the Dragons.
"We have to build our resiliency because basketball is a game of runs," said Fisher. "We know it's a roller coaster, and credit to Pepperell in that fourth quarter for fighting the way they did. I told them after the game that it was incredible to watch how much they fought to get back in the game. We were able to take the blows and demonstrate resiliency though and that is huge. We want these kids to build an approach of focusing on the next moment, the next play. No matter what happens, good or bad, it's about the next moment. That's what we want to be a big part of our culture as a program."
Austin Wilkerson was the top scorer for Unity Christian with 18 points before fouling out midway through the fourth quarter in a physical game. Johnny Whitley added 15 on his five made 3s, and Pettegrew was the third Lion in double figures with 11, all coming in the second half and including three 3s. Jordan Wilkerson also scored nine points.
Alex Rhoades had a huge game offensively and on the boards for Pepperell as he was one of the reasons the team was able to make its fourth-quarter push. The senior scored a game-high 24 points with seven coming during the Dragons' 16-0 run in the final period and added 18 rebounds to finish with a double-double.
DJ Rogers added nine points for Pepperell, and Blake Floyd scored six.
Unity Christian will be on the road on Tuesday for another tough non-region test when it visits Sonoraville at 7:30 p.m.
Pepperell returns home to host Darlington in a big Region 7-A Division I matchup with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m.