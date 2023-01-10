Coosa's Taylor Roberts (center) screams as the team celebrates after winning a Class AA state semifinal match against Armuchee on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, at Coosa High School. (Jeremy Stewart/RN-T.com)
Coosa's Taylor Roberts gets a hand on the ball to push it over the net during the first set of a Class AA state semifinal match against Armuchee on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, at Coosa High School. (Jeremy Stewart/RN-T.com)
Taylor Roberts had plenty of success on the volleyball court locally during her time at Coosa High. Now, she will look to lead the Unity Christian program to similar success as she returns to the area as a coach.
Roberts was named the new Unity Christian volleyball head coach last week as the former Lady Eagles standout recently completed her decorated college career at Emmanuel.
"I am excited to have Taylor leading our program," said Unity Christian athletic director Russ Dyer. "I know the Lord is going to use her to do amazing things for Unity."
Roberts graduated from Coosa where she was a part of the varsity volleyball team for all four years in high school. Her senior season she finished with 566 kills, 137 aces, 174 blocks and 306 digs as a middle blocker. She was the first player at Coosa to reach 1,000 career kills while also receiving several awards along the way, including MaxPreps/AVCA Player of the Week, Area 3-AA Player of the Year and Class AA GVCA Player of the Year. She was also selected to play in the State Senior All-Star Game.
After wrapping up her high school career by winning a state championship at Coosa, Roberts went on to play at Emmanuel College where she was the third player in the program's history to reach 1,000 career points and also finished third all-time in both kills and blocks.
She holds the records for most kills in a match with 25 and earned back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year Awards, was named First-Team All-Conference and Second-Team All-Conference twice, named to the All-Tournament Team and was All-Region Honorable Mention. She was a part of two conference championship teams at Emmanuel.
Roberts said she is looking forward to being a part of the Lady Lions' program and ready to help her players grow both on and off the court.
"I am very excited to start this new part of my life as a coach," said Roberts. "I get to impact these girls lives not just on the volleyball court but in life as well. I am looking forward to watching my girls grow in their faith and be an example of Christ to their peers. My main goal is to support my team in their Christian walk and be there for any and everything they may need. I want the girls to feel loved in the sport as I did and love the game as I do."
Roberts takes over for Ryan Okubo who served as the Unity Christian head coach this past season.