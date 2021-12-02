Football|Unity Christian Lions have several earn postseason honors From staff reports Dec 2, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Unity Christian’s John Nance (right) looks to get around a Holy Ground Baptist Academy defender during a game this past season. Jim Alred Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Unity Christian Lions recently wrapped up an impressive season in which they finished 8-4 and advanced the GAPPS final four.Now, several players who had a big role in making that happen are being rewarded for their impact via postseason honors.Six Lions players recently earned recognition by being named to the GAPPS all-state team, all-region Team or both.Leading the way as all-state and all-region picks were senior John Nance, senior Bailey Mohler and sophomore Cooper Giddens.Three additional players were named to the all-region team, including senior Chris Osborne, junior Price Dyer and junior Bryson Marcos.The Lions, who are coached by veteran David Humphreys, finished sixth in the GAPPS as a team. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Trending Now Police: Rome man intentionally caused wrecks over a four year period to defraud insurers Go Time! Family Fun facility to open in mid-December Honeymoon Bakery team places first in Food Network Holiday Baking Championship Back on Broad: Rome's Christmas Parade is Tuesday night Rome police looking for information on Lindale man who has been missing since September Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists