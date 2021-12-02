The Unity Christian Lions recently wrapped up an impressive season in which they finished 8-4 and advanced the GAPPS final four.

Now, several players who had a big role in making that happen are being rewarded for their impact via postseason honors.

Six Lions players recently earned recognition by being named to the GAPPS all-state team, all-region Team or both.

Leading the way as all-state and all-region picks were senior John Nance, senior Bailey Mohler and sophomore Cooper Giddens.

Three additional players were named to the all-region team, including senior Chris Osborne, junior Price Dyer and junior Bryson Marcos.

The Lions, who are coached by veteran David Humphreys, finished sixth in the GAPPS as a team.

