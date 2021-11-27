The Unity Christian Lions made a deep run into postseason play last season, but they have even bigger goals for 2021-22.
After a Final Four appearance last Spring, Lions head coach Matt Claytor said he is looking for even more from his squad this time around with the goals set before the season including the program’s first-ever region championship.
To do that, Unity Christian will have to replace a large senior class from last year’s team that were a tight group according to Claytor. The veteran head coach said this year’s team will got as far as the leadership takes them, and that leadership will come from those that step up to fill the void left by last year’s seniors.
Claytor said the Lions have multiple scoring options at the guard position but will need to focus on improving on the defensive end and in the rebounding department to reach their full potential.
Below you will find all the info you need to know in order to get ready for the new season, which has recently begun with a tough 0-2 start for the Lions, including a quick snapshot of the team heading into the rest of 2021-22 campaign and an interview with the coach, Claytor.
Team Capsule
Head coach: Matt Claytor (11th season)
Last year’s record: 15-12 (advanced to the state final four)
Starters lost from last season: 3
Key players: John Nance (G, Sr.), Austin Wilkerson (G, Jr.)
Coach Questions
RN-T: How has preseason practice gone so far and what have been the biggest things your team has focused on to get ready for the season?
CLAYTOR: With the success of our football team, we still haven’t been able to practice with the majority of our guys. We lost a lot of size last year. We have been working hard on defense, being more physical and emphasizing rebounding.
RN-T: What do you feel is an area or areas of strength for your team going into the 2021-22 season and what is an area you feel your team needs to improve the most?
CLAYTOR: We have very talented guards who can score. Defense and rebounding are the biggest questions for us. We’ve got to learn to be physical and pride ourselves in the effort we show on the defensive end of the floor.
RN-T: What are the keys for this year’s team to reach its full potential or, in other words, what are the things your team will hang their hat on in order to have success this season?
CLAYTOR: We lost six seniors who loved each other and loved playing basketball. Leadership will determine our success this year. The leadership has to come from our players. If they buy in to being humble and unselfish we have a chance to have a great year.
RN-T: What are your overall goals and/or expectations for what your team can accomplish this season?
CLAYTOR: No. 1 is to win a region championship. We have never done that. No. 2 is to be competitive with the local schools. We play all the county schools this year and several other GHSA schools in the area. We’d like to give them all a run for their money.