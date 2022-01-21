The Unity Christian boys faced a big deficit at the end of the third quarter as they trailed by 16 to Heirway Christian Academy, but the Lions fought back and gave themselves a chance in the fourth. Unfortunately, it was a bit too little, too late as they couldn't quite overcome the deficit and fell 62-53 on their home court.
The Lions (4-14) saw visiting Heirway Christian Academy build a 28-14 lead at the end of the first half and then push that lead to 53-37 at the end of the third quarter. Unity Christian continued to play hard despite the double-digit deficit and got as close as seven in the fourth before Heirway Christian Academy was able to seal the win down the stretch.
"Great effort tonight," said Unity Christian head coach Matt Claytor. "We fought hard the whole way against a much bigger team. I'm proud for their effort on the defensive end. Hopefully we are putting it together at the right time."
Austin Wilkerson was the top scorer in the game as he finished with 23 points, including 18 in the second half. Bryson Marcos added nine points, and Bowen Childs scored five.
Heirway Christian Academy (12-8) was led by Jermaine Smoak with 17 points. ReMarr Rasool added 12, and Avery Sutton and Travis Morrison each contributed 10.
The Lions will be on their home court again on Monday when they host Cornerstone Prep Academy at 6:30 p.m.
In other recent prep basketball action:
Model boys 57, Gordon Central 30
The Blue Devils built a double-digit halftime lead and completely put the game away with a dominant third quarter to earn a 7-AA win on the road on Wednesday.
Model (13-4, 4-2 in 7-AA) led 27-15 at the half over the Warriors but really put their foot on the gas in the third quarter, outscoring their opponents 20-6 in the period to seal the outcome.
The Devils were led by Jakenes Heard and Dane Fisher who each had 12 points. Fisher knocked down three 3-pointers and Heard had two. Jeremias Heard was also in double figures in scoring with 11 points, and Cole Mathis added seven.
Model was scheduled to host Fannin County on Friday in another region matchup, but what game was postponed to a later date. They will next be on the court on Tuesday when they host Coosa in a 7-AA rivalry game starting at 7:30 p.m.