The Unity Christian Lions' victory tour hasn't been stopped yet this year, and it certainly wasn't stopped on Friday night as the Lions combined a huge offensive night and a dominant defensive effort to earn a 54-8 victory over Vidalia Heritage Academy in the GAPPS state semifinals at Model High's Woodart-Tuggle Stadium.
With the win, Unity Christian (11-0) punches its ticket to the GAPPS state championship game next Friday where it will visit Sherwood Christian Academy in Albany.
In Friday's victory over the visiting Eagles, Unity Christian quarterback Evan Whiteside once again led the way with a huge offensive night that included 175 yards rushing and four touchdowns on the ground and 150 yards passing with two TDs. With those numbers, the sophomore went over 2,000 yards on the ground and 1,500 yards through the air for the season.
Cooper Giddens also had a big performance for the Lions with 113 yards on seven catches and a touchdown, 56 yards on three carries with a rushing touchdown and a 45-yard punt return for a touchdown.
Whiteside got the Lions on the board in the first quarter on a 21-yard touchdown run, and the Lions then added to their lead on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Whiteside to Thatcher Hall.
Vidalia Heritage Academy (9-2) cut the deficit to 16-8 with a score near the end of the first quarter, but Whiteside added a five-yard rushing touchdown and a 56-yard TD pass to Giddens in the second quarter to give the Lions a 30-8 halftime lead.
In the third quarter, Unity Christian's offense put the game away with a 25-yard touchdown run by Whiteside and a 24-yard touchdown run by Giddens to make it 44-8 before Giddens returned a punt 45 yards to the end zone to push the advantage to 52-8 going to the final quarter.
The Unity Christian defense, which was dominant all night, forced a safety by the Eagles in the fourth quarter for the final points tallied in the game. The unit also had two fumble recoveries in the game.
"I was very impressed with the physicality that our defense played with," said Unity Christian head coach David Humphreys. "They shut down a very potent offense tonight. I told the players before the game that they had a great opportunity because there were a lot of teams around the state that were not playing tonight, and they were one of the few that were getting that opportunity so make sure that we took and made most of the opportunity that we've been given."
The undefeated Lions will now get ready to take on Sherwood Christian Academy in the state championship game as they boast a 10-1 record this season
"Playing for a state championship has definitely been in our sites since Day 1, and now these guys are getting to play in a big game," said Humphreys.