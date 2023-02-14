The Unity Christian boys basketball team is moving on as it earned a 69-56 win on the road at Holy Ground Baptist Academy in the first round of the GAPPS state tournament on Monday night.
The Lions (11-16) got strong performances from Johnny Whitley with 18 points and Bowen Childs with 17 points to lead the way.
First-year head coach Davy Fisher and his Unity Christian team will now turn their attention to the elite eight where they will travel to The Habersham School in Savannah on Friday at 7 p.m.
In other recent prep sports action:
SOCCER
Pepperell girls 6, Unity Christian 0
The Lady Dragons had several offensive contributors and played shutdown defense for a dominant home win in non-region play on Friday.
Aidyn Hurst had another big game with four goals and two assists to lead Pepperell (3-1). Two of Hurst's goals came on free kicks from outside 20 yards.
Abby Silver contributed the other two goals off assists from Hurst. Silver and Sophia Grady each had an assist as well.
The Lady Dragons' defense was led by Riley Allen, Madeline Keith, Jenna Grace Johnson and Madison Poole. Goalkeepers Morgan Langley and Gracie Dennis combined for the shutout.
"The girls played decently, but the first half they were flay so at the half we made some adjustments and challenged them to play soccer," said Pepperell head coach Deana Spranza. "They went back in the second half and played some ball, scoring four goals. This week we face two region opponents which will be big games for us. We have to get focused and be ready to play."
Pepperell's next scheduled match will be Friday at 6 p.m. against Dalton Academy at the Lakepoint Sports Complex.
BASEBALL
Bremen 5, Pepperell 4
The Dragons battled but fell a run short in their season opener on Monday in Lindale.
Pepperell (0-1) fell behind 2-0 after Bremen scored a pair in the top of the second but fought right back to tie it with two runs in the bottom half of the inning. The Devils scored a run in the fourth and two more in the seventh to take a three-run lead, but Pepperell didn't got down easily in the seventh with two runs in the final half inning. The Dragons couldn't push the tying run across however to seal the close loss.
Ryan Ely had a hit and an RBI to lead the offense for Pepperell. JP Kilgo also drove in a run and Blake Floyd added a hit, a stolen base and scored a run from the leadoff spot. Cade Middleton and Kaleb Davis also scored runs.
On the mound, Middleton pitched four innings and gave up three runs (two earned) on four hits with two strikeouts. Kameron Stager pitched three innings and allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits with two strikeouts.