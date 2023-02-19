The Unity Christian Lions had to make a long trip on Friday for their GAPPS state tournament second-round matchup in Savannah, but it was well worth it as a 73-62 win over The Habersham School grants them the right to make another trip to the final four.
The Lions (12-16) grabbed an early lead and maintained it over the first two quarters at The Jenkins Athletic Club in Savannah, leading 18-11 after one quarter and 43-27 at the half. Bowen Childs was a big part of that as the senior caught fire from outside and hit five 3-pointers in the first half. He finished with six for the game.
Habersham stayed within striking distance in the second half not allowing Unity Christian to fully run away with the contest, but the Lions were able to make timely shots over the final two quarters to get away with the 11-point victory.
"It was a great trip -- everything a coach could ask for," said Unity Christian head coach Davy Fisher. "The boys played hard, and we had a good crowd. Habersham was a tough opponent. They were well coached and never quit.
"Overall we put together a well-rounded night with everyone doing their job, but what was most fun to watch was them sharing the ball. We had 13 assists at the half and 21 for the game. Bowen and Johnny (Whitley) lit it up. Jay Davis and Logan Smith collected boards and assists. And Austin (Wilkerson) was our steady hand to handle the pressure."
Childs finished with a team-high 20 points for the Lions, including his six makes from beyond the arc. Davis added 18 points, and Austin Wilkerson contributed 16. Wilkerson scored nine in the fourth quarter, including going 6-for-6 from the free throw line.
Whitley was the fourth Unity Christian scorer in double figures with 12 points, coming on four made 3s, one in each quarter.
Habersham's Tyler Tift scored a game-high 25 points. Sam Peterson added 10, and Daniil Phillips, Ike Barry and Thayer Hughes each scored seven.
The win keeps Unity Christian's season alive as the Lions advance to the GAPPS final four. They will take on Trinity Prep on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Rock Springs Christian Academy in Milner.