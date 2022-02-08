The Unity Christian boys opened postseason play on Monday with a gutsy win to keep their season alive and clinch a berth in the state tournament.
The Lions made some big buckets and clutch defensive plays down the stretch to defeat Horizon Christian Academy 53-47 in the opening round of the GAPPS I-AA Region Tournament at Praise Academy.
Unity Christian (6-18) trailed 27-22 at the half but dug deep in the third quarter to rally for a 37-36 advantage going to the final period. The Lions then outscored Horizon 16-11 in the fourth, including Dylan Brown connecting on two 3-pointers and Austin Wilkerson adding another, to seal the season-extending victory.
The win moved Unity Christian into the semifinals of the region tournament against Shiloh Hills Christian on Tuesday night and also secured a spot in the GAPPS state tournament.
Leading the charge offensively for the Lions on Monday was Austin Wilkerson with a huge night as he tallied a game-high 32 points, including four 3s. He scored nine points in the third and added six more in the fourth. Dylan Brown and Jay Davis contributed eight points apiece with each hitting a pair of 3s and all of Brown's points coming in the fourth quarter.
"Austin had a great game," said Unity Christian head coach Matt Claytor. "He barely missed a shot and distributed the ball. Senior Dylan Brown was the difference as he took three charges and scored eight points in the fourth.
"Our second-half defense was the best it's been all year. We got some turnovers with our press and crucial stops with our half-court man."
The Unity Christian girls were also set to open the region tournament on Tuesday as they received a bye into the semifinals after finishing the regular season in the No. 1 spot in the standings.
In other recent prep basketball news:
Tomlin, Moses, Drinic lead Armuchee All-Region picks
Region 6-A Public will start their region tournament on Thursday at Armuchee, but the All-Region Team voted on by the coaches was announced early this week, and multiple Armuchee players earned a spot among the selections.
The Lady Indians had two players picked to the All-Region First Team, including Bailey Tomlin and Olivia Moses. Joining the pair among the girls selections were Maggie Duke and Jaslyn Edwards as Honorable Mention picks.
On the boys side, Armuchee's Malik Drinic was named to the All-Region First-Team while teammates Trenton Cothran and Jordan Joyce were named Honorable Mention.
The Armuchee boys open region tournament play on Thursday when they take on Trion in the first round at 4 p.m. The Lady Indians will square off against Drew Charter in their first game of the region tourney on Friday at 4 p.m.