The Coosa Eagles have a long tradition of success on the basketball court with numerous memorable runs through the region and state tournament over the last several years.
First-year head coach Tommy Lewis will aim to continue that tradition in 2021-22 as he heads into his first season leading the Eagles as he took over for long-time coach John McFather this past offseason following McFather taking the head-coaching job at Rome.
Lewis said he is still getting used to his players and figuring out which lineups and approaches will help them have optimal success this season, but he expects their guard play, shooting and defensive intensity to be some key ingredients in Coosa’s outcome over the next few months.
Below you will find all the info you need to know in order to get ready for the quickly-approaching season, which begins with a non-region home contest against Haralson County next Tuesday, including a quick snapshot of the Wolves heading into the 2021-22 campaign and an interview with the coach Lewis.
Team Capsule
Head Coach: Tommy Lewis (first season)
Last year's record: 15-12 (Advanced to the Class AA First Round)
Starters lost from last season: 4
Key players: Zaire Philyaw (G/F, Sr.), Aaron Davis (G, Sr.), Ashton Williams (G, Jr.), Joseph Richardson (G, Jr.)
Coach Questions
RN-T: How has preseason practice gone so far and what have been the biggest things your team has focused on to get ready for the season?
LEWIS: We did not really get started until after football so our biggest concern has been who will play. We had a couple of players decide not to play at the last minute so we are still feeling out players and positions before our scrimmage game.
RN-T: What do you feel is an area or areas of strength for your team going into the 2021-22 season and what is an area you feel your team needs to improve the most?
LEWIS: They shoot the ball well at practice. If they can transfer that to the game they could be a good shooting team. The team has some quickness, and there is a strong history of defensive basketball here. There is not a definite post player like the team had last year so size could be a problem that we will have to overcome.
RN-T: What are the keys for this year's team to reach its full potential or, in other words, what are the things your team will hang their hat on in order to have success this season?
LEWIS: They will need to bond quickly. We may play combinations of players who have not spent a lot of time on the court in varsity situations together. They will need to play hard but intelligently on defense since the defense will usually be undersized. I just hope that the players do not give up as they transition from a coach who has spent over a decade with them to someone new.
RN-T: What are your overall goals and/or expectations for what your team can accomplish this season?
LEWIS: I am not really comfortable setting expectations at this point. I have always asked teams to win all the games they should and half the ones they should not, but I really have no idea about our opponents. I do know that the Coosa community is used to being good, and that making the playoffs is something that is expected, so that will be something to aim for.