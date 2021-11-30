There has been a lot of great football talent developed locally from the youth ranks all the way up through high school in recent years, and that is nowhere more evident than on the fields across the country on any given Saturday in the Fall.
Close to 50 former standouts from that made their name playing for the local high school programs are currently playing on the college level and many of those are making a huge impact for their respective teams.
Here is a look at how those players did in their most recent games (players must appear in participation report for game to be included in this roundup):
Quantavious Leslie, Western Kentucky, Rome
Leslie, a freshman, started on the offensive line for the Hilltoppers in their 53-21 win at Marshall on Saturday. Western Kentucky (8-4) will play in the Conference USA Championship Game on Saturday at Texas-San Antonio with kickoff set for 6 p.m.
Jaylen Griffin, Virginia Tech, Rome
Griffin, a redshirt-junior defensive lineman, had one assisted tackle in the Hokies’ 29-24 win at rival Virginia on Saturday to finish the regular season.
Jamious Griffin, Georgia Tech, Rome
Griffin, a sophomore running back, had two carries for seven yards in the Jackets’ 45-0 home loss to rival Georgia on Saturday in the team’s final game of 2021.
JaQuon Griffin, Georgia Tech, Rome
Griffin, a redshirt-sophomore defensive lineman, participated but didn’t record any stats in the Jackets’ 45-0 loss at home to rival Georgia to wrap up the season.
NOTE: If there is a former local player making an impact in college football and we left them out, please let us know by emailing sports editor Alex Farrer at afarrer@rn-t.com.