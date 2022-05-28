Both Coosa and Rome featured dynamic offensive attacks this past season as they put up goals in bunches on the way to memorable 2022 campaigns.
Each of those local squads had one player that their offense revolved around. For the Eagles, it was senior Brady Williams, and for the Wolves, it was senior Gonzalo Lemus.
That pair each led their teams in goals but were also able to set up teammates for scores as well. Based on the impact they made for their respective sides, the duo are the Rome News-Tribune All-County Boys Co-Players of the Year.
Below is the full list of picks for this year’s All-County Team, including First Team and Honorable Mention selections from each of the high schools in Floyd County:
Co-Player of the Year Gonzalo Lemus Rome, F, Sr.
Lemus capped off his high school career in style with an incredible senior season as he led the Wolves offense with his ability to create shots on goal for himself and teammates. All told, he scored 23 goals to lead the team and also contributed 13 assists. His ability to manipulate the ball and get by defenders was as good as any player around as he was a big part of Rome’s run to the second round of the Class AAAAAA state tournament.
Co-Player of the Year Brady Williams Coosa, Mid/F, Sr.
Williams was in the middle of everything for the Eagles as he had the ability to run the offense as a midfielder and also move up as a forward when needed to spark scoring opportunities. The senior led the team in both goals with 24 and assists with 17 and had multiple crucial scores in the postseason to lead Coosa to a Class AA final four appearance.
First Team Will Burnes Model, GK, Sr.
Burnes directed his team’s defense from in goal and was up to the task when called upon to stop opponents’ shots. The senior keeper totaled 87 saves and had a 73 percent save percentage while boasting five clean sheets this season as a big part of the Devils’ run to the postseason.
George Leon Coosa, GK, Sr.
Leon had a strong 2022 season as he recorded 118 saves and seven shutouts in goal for Coosa. He had a strong leg to punt the ball near or past midfield to start his team’s offensive attack and never backed down from tough situations as he faced multiple penalty kick shootouts in big games.
Alex Luna Armuchee, F, Jr.
Luna had great speed and ball skills to move past defenders before they knew what hit them. Once he was able to do that, the junior made them pay as he scored 10 goals and had seven assists to help the Indians earn a state tournament berth.
Liam Marshall Model, Mid, Sr.
Marshall was a captain and leader as a center midfielder. He directed the offense and recorded 11 goals and 13 assists to finish off his high school career with a strong senior season.
Wesley Ordonez Coosa, Mid, Sr.
Ordonez was one of several offensive weapons the Eagles used to frustrate opponents this past season as he made the most of his chances when called upon near the goal. The senior midfielder scored 14 goals and added five assists during Coosa’s memorable spring.
Esvin “Gio” Orellana Coosa, F, Jr.
If Orellana got a clean shot at goal, it was more often than not going in the back of the net. The junior forward converted 22 goals, several from outside the box on lasers past the goalkeeper. He also didn’t mind passing to get a better angle on a shot for a teammate as he contributed five assists.
Cesar Perez Armuchee, D, Jr.
Perez was described by his coach as the heart of the team and the anchor of the defense. The junior served as a captain and was able to limit the opposing offenses’ chances with his anticipation and high motor as a central defender.
John Ramseur Model, F/Mid, Sr.
Playing both forward and midfielder, Ramseur was the Devils’ leading goal scorer with 12 during his senior season. He was strong on the ball and was able to keep possession and keep offensive runs alive. He also contributed four assists.
Jack Robinson Model, D, Jr.
Robinson mostly played center back and excelled in the role, serving as a deterrent to opposing offenses with his ability to break up attacks. He also moved around to play both midfielder and forward at times and tallied three goals and five assists in those opportunities.
Gavyn Williams Coosa, D/Mid, Jr.
Williams moved from midfielder to defender depending on where his team needed him at certain times this season. The junior still scored 12 goals and dished out 10 assists despite spending a good portion of his time as a defender where he was relentless in getting the ball away from opponents.
Victor Valencia Rome, Mid, Sr.
Valencia had an outstanding senior season as he scored 18 goals and had 19 assists as a crucial part of the Wolves’ offensive attack on the way to a region runner-up finish and second-round state tournament appearance. He was the team’s player of the game three separate occasions as he always seemed to come up big in important contests.
Isaac Vardy Rome, D, Sr.
Vardy was a team captain and leader for the Wolves not only as a senior but over the last few seasons. The defender always kept the back line organized and snuffed out offensive runs by opponents before they could even get started most of the time. Despite not getting many offensive opportunities himself, he made the most of them when he did as he scored three goals this season.
Ivan Vasquez Rome, Defensive Mid, Sr.
Vasquez didn’t have the biggest offensive numbers, but that didn’t represent how important he was to Rome’s success in 2022. The senior served as a defensive-minded midfielder and was strong in dispossessing the ball from opponents to get it going back in the direction of the Wolves’ offense and had two assists.
Steven Villatoro Pepperell, F, Jr.
Villatoro shouldered a lot of the offensive load for the Dragons and despite being keyed on by opposing defenses, had quite a junior season. The forward compiled 15 goals and contributed five assists as a key piece of Pepperell’s run to a state tournament berth.
Honorable Mention
Armuchee: Gabe DeHart (F, Fr.), Ryland Steen (GK, Soph.)
Coosa: Jose Valerio (D/Mid, Sr.), Maiky Velasquez (F, Fr.)
Model: Lakin Dancause (Mid, Fr.), Jonathan Ogle (F, Soph.)
Pepperell: Israel Perez (D, Soph.), Kenneth Rivas (F, Sr.), Logan Wright (D, Sr.)
Rome: Jason Cux (GK, Jr.), Junior Morente (F, Sr.)