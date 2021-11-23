There has been a lot of great football talent developed locally from the youth ranks all the way up through high school in recent years, and that is nowhere more evident than on the fields across the country on any given Saturday in the Fall.
Close to 50 former standouts from that made their name playing for the local high school programs are currently playing on the college level and many of those are making a huge impact for their respective teams.
Here is a look at how those players did in their most recent games (players must appear in participation report for game to be included in this roundup):
Landon Lawrence, Furman, Darlington
Lawrence, a graduate senior, started at defensive end and had two total tackles (one solo, one assist), including a half a tackle-for-loss, as well as a forced fumble and a quarterback hurry in the Paladins’ 41-34 win at Samford on Saturday to finish off the regular season.
Trai Hodges, Southeast Missouri State, Rome
The senior defensive back Hodges started at free safety and had four total tackles (one solo, three assists) and two pass breakups in the Redhawks’ 31-14 win at home over Tennessee-Martin on Saturday.
Elijah McKoy, Furman, Darlington
McKoy, a graduate-senior linebacker, had three assisted tackles, a tackle-for-loss and two quarterback hurries in the Paladins’ 41-34 road win at Samford to wrap up the 2021 season.
JaQuon Griffin, Georgia Tech, Rome
Griffin, a redshirt-sophomore defensive lineman, had two assisted tackles in the Jackets’ 55-0 loss at Notre Dame on Saturday.
Sean Brown, Jacksonville State, Coosa
Brown, a redshirt-freshman, started at tight end and had three catches for 57 yards with a long of 32 in the Gamecocks’ 39-31 loss at Eastern Kentucky to finish the 2021 season.
Jaylen Griffin, Virginia Tech, Rome
The redshirt-junior defensive lineman Griffin recorded one quarterback hurry in the Hokies’ 38-26 loss on the road at Miami on Saturday.
Quantavious Leslie, Western Kentucky, Rome
Leslie, a freshman, started on the offensive line for the Hilltoppers in their 52-17 home win over Florida Atlantic last Saturday.
Cade Brock, Georgia, Darlington
The redshirt-freshman linebacker Brock participated but didn’t record any stats in the Bulldogs’ 56-7 win over Charleston Southern in Athens on Saturday.
Devyn Collins, Reinhardt, Pepperell
Collins, a redshirt-sophomore running back, had 47 yards on 13 carries in the Eagles’ 16-13 loss at home to Keiser in the opening round of the FCS Playoffs.
Guy Vilsaint, Huntingdon, Rome
Vilsaint, a freshman offensive lineman, saw action in the Hawks’ 24-14 loss at Birmingham-Southern in the first round of the NCAA Division III Playoffs.
Aidan Gaines, Army, Rome
The sophomore Gaines saw reserve action on the offensive line for the Black Knights’ in their 33-17 home win over UMass last Saturday.
Knox Kadum, Virginia Tech, Rome
Kadum, a redshirt-freshman quarterback, participated but didn’t record any stats in the Hokies’ 38-26 loss at Miami on Saturday.
Elijah Ball, Wofford, Darlington
The senior defensive lineman Ball participated but didn’t record any stats in the Terriers’ 34-14 loss at North Carolina on Saturday to wrap up the 2021 season.
NOTE: If there is a former local player making an impact in college football and we left them out, please let us know by emailing sports editor Alex Farrer at afarrer@rn-t.com.