The Model Lady Devils made a run to the second round of the Class AA state tournament this past season, and the play of Sophie Lawing had a lot to with that success.
The sophomore forward had an incredible year, scoring 30-plus goals as she was a constant threat to opponents during the Lady Devils’ memorable 2022 campaign.
For her efforts, Lawing is the Rome News-Tribune All-County Girls Player of the Year. She leads a talented group of local players who stepped up for their team this past spring.
Below is the full All-County Team, including First Team and Honorable Mention picks made up of players from Floyd County:
Player of the Year Sophie Lawing Model, F, Soph.
Lawing was as close to unstoppable as one could get during her sophomore season for the Lady Devils as she racked up an unbelievable 34 goals to help her team finish as region runners-up and advance to the second round of the state tournament. Her playmaking ability wasn’t just used for her own goals, however, as she also set up teammates for several scoring chances as well as she tallied 15 assists.
First Team Alejandra Aldana-Milian Armuchee, D, Soph.
Aldana-Milian was a leader on the defensive side for the Lady Indians and was instrumental in stealing the ball away from opponents several times this past season to set up her teammates for offensive chances. Despite playing defense she was able to contribute offensively when she got the chance as she tallied seven goals and had two assists as well.
Malone Christen Armuchee, Attacking Mid, Jr.
Christen’s aggressiveness on the field served her well as she was able to keep the ball away from defenders and maintain possession to key the Lady Indians’ offensive surges up the field. As an attacking midfielder, the junior was a great finisher as she scored 17 goals but was also unselfish as she looked to create chances for teammates and contributed 10 assists.
Emma Couch Model, GK, Jr.
Couch was stellar in goal this season, compiling 58 saves and only allowing two goals to opponents during her time on the field as she split the goalkeeping duties with teammate Ryli Howe. Couch was able to anchor the back of the Lady Devils’ defense and use her strong leg to punt it toward midfield to get the offensive attack started.
Perry Durden Model, F/Mid, Sr.
Durden was a playmaker for Model as she was able to finish goals herself or set up teammates for chances of their own. In all the senior scored eight goals and dished out six assists while playing both forward and midfielder and serving as a leader on and off the field.
Lizzie Ely Model, D, Sr.
Ely was as good a defensive player as you will find on the high school level in the area as she erased a ton of chances from opposing offenses while serving as the back line of the defense at center back. She was also a strong passer and could push the ball up the field for her team when needed.
Madison Ingram Coosa, F, Sr.
Ingram was a speedy forward that defenses didn’t want to let get behind them because she would make them pay. The senior was Coosa’s leading scorer with 19 goals and was a long pass or a quick run down the sideline away from putting one on the scoreboard at any time.
Hadley Johnson Model, Mid, Jr.
As a center midfielder for the Lady Devils, Johnson played a role similar to a point guard on the basketball court. She directed many of her team’s offensive attacks and had great ball skills with her feet. The junior connected on eight goals and had nine assists this past season.
Marissa Kimple Armuchee, Defensive Mid, Soph.
Kimple had a motor that never stopped running this season for Armuchee. She was constantly poking the ball away from opponents as a defensive midfielder, and once the sophomore got possession of it, she was instrumental in the offense. She scored nine goals and had two assists, but her stat totals didn’t fully reflect the impact she made as she was voted by her team as the MVP for the Lady Indians.
Joey Kunczewski Rome, Mid, Jr.
Kunczewski had an abbreviated season due to Rome’s deep run in the postseason in basketball, but once she got on the field for the Lady Wolves she quickly made her presence felt. In just eight games, she scored three goals and dished out five assists while setting the tone with her hard work in the midfield.
Rolmi Ruano Pepperell, D, Sr.
Ruano contributed to her team’s success more than any other player on the field for the Lady Dragons. Despite facing numerous offensive attacks from opponents, the senior center back stood strong as she helped keep her team in the game by stopping runs with several interceptions and clearing passes.
Delaney Steen Armuchee, GK, Sr.
Steen didn’t come off the field one time this season as she played every minute of every game in goal for Armuchee. The senior keeper racked up an impressive 86 saves, many coming at crucial moments, and recorded four clean sheets along with the help of her defensive teammates.
Sarah Tunnell Darlington, D, Sr.
Tunnell was a team captain and unquestioned leader for the Lady Tigers as she completed her high school career as a four-year starter. It’s tough to represent the impact she made from a stat perspective, but her ability to erase offensive runs by opponents this past season was crucial to her team’s success.
Ashley Vicente-Perez Model, Mid, Sr.
Vicente-Perez led the offensive attack as the senior could dominate possession of the ball to keep it away from defenders whether she was looking to push the ball upfield for her own offensive chances or find teammates making runs. She scored nine goals and added seven assists during her final high school season.
Elise Woodell Rome, D, Fr.
Though just a freshman, Woodell was a crucial member of the Lady Wolves’ back line on defense. Her speed, instincts and awareness helped stymie opposing offenses routinely as she started every game during her first year on the high school level.
Honorable Mention
Armuchee: Desiree Espy (D, Jr.), Chloe Hakala (D, Sr.)
Coosa: Lexie Graham (D, Jr.), Emily Lucas (GK, Jr.), Isabelle Phillips (F, Jr.)
Darlington: Elizabeth Richie (F, Jr.), Gwyn Traylor (Defensive Mid, Jr.)
Model: Jayde Brewer (D, Jr.), Railey Davis (D, Jr.), S.G. Gowens (Mid, Jr.), Ryli Howe (GK, Jr.)
Pepperell: Trista Ely (GK, Sr.), Abigail Silver (F, Jr.)
Rome: Julissa Lemus (GK, Soph.), Ashley Marin (F/Mid, Sr.), Corinne Zumbrunn (F, Soph.)