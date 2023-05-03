The Model girls' and boys' teams rose to the top of their respective standings in 7-AA to each claim region titles this past season, and last week several players as well as the squads' head coaches were recognized for their impressive achievements.
The 7-AA All-Region Teams voted on by the coaches were released with Devils and Lady Devils seeing their names up and down the list.
Lady Devils' junior Sophie Lawing led the way as she was named 7-AA Player of the Year following a terrific season in which she was her team's leading goal scorer to key a run to the region title and an appearance in the second round of the state playoffs.
Model girls head coach Ian Crawley and Model boys head coach Donnie Mendence were each named 7-AA Coach of the Year for girls and boys, respectively, as well.
Joining Lawing on the girls All-Region Team were first-team selections Molly Allmon (F, Fr.), Madi Parker (Mid, Jr.), Hadley Johnson (Mid, Sr.), S.G. Gowens (D, Sr.) and Railey Davis (D, Sr.).
The Lady Devils had two named to the second team also, including Hennessy Reyes (Mid, Fr.) and Emma Couch (GK, Sr.).
On the boys' side, Model had several first-team selections, including Lakin Dancause (F, Jr.), Grayson Davis (Mid, Jr.), Elijah Marshall (Mid, Jr.) and Dakota Sapp (D, Jr.).
On the second team for the Devils were Jonathan Ogle (F, Jr.), Jack Robinson (Mid, Sr.), Kevin Espinoza (D, Soph.) and Tanner Couey (GK, Fr.).