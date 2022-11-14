Bradshaw Lathbury placed third for the Berry men, leading the Vikings to a third-place finish at the NCAA South Region Championships in Newport News, Va., Saturday afternoon.
Lathbury finished in a time of 25:17.9, averaging a 5:05.4 mile time, placing third at Regionals and leading him to qualify for Nationals.
Second to finish for the Vikings was Grady Coppock placing 22nd in a time of 26:51.0. Four seconds behind Coppock was Brody Wallace placing third for Berry and finishing 23rd overall.
Abhu Aurobindo was fourth to finish for the team in a time of 26:58.3 placing 26th. Ben Hanlon crossed the finish line next in a time of 27:04.0 placing 29th overall.
Lathbury, Coppock, Wallace, Aurobindo and Hanlon were named on the All-Region team as they all finished in the top 30.
Joey Kowalczewski finished in a time of 27:46.7 for the Vikings placing 45th. Dom De Lillo was the seventh finisher crossing the line in 28:00.7.
Berry finished third as a team with 103 points and a total time of 2:09:23 averaging 26:38 per runner in the 8k. Emory placed first and Lynchburg was second.
While Lathbury has qualified for the national meet, the rest of the team will have to wait to see if their finish and defeat of a nationally-ranked foe will be enough to earn an at-large bid for the rest of the squad.
In the women's race on Saturday:
Berry finishes fifth in team standings
Asena Anderson crossed first for Berry's women's team, placing 21st overall and leading the team to a fifth-place finish at the NCAA South Regional Championships in Newport News, Va., Saturday morning.
Anderson finished in a time of 24:17.4, averaging a 6:30.7 mile time. Second to finish for the Vikings was Emma Lambert, finishing 33rd overall in a time of 25:04.4. Five seconds behind Lambert was Anna Rose finishing in 34th place.
Anderson, Lambert and Rose were named on the All-Region team, as they all finished within the top 35.
Norine Moore placed fourth for the Vikings, finishing within the top 50 in a time of 25:39.7. Hastings Gray was the fifth finisher for Berry in a time of 26:03.7.
Anna Ayers was next to cross the finish in a time of 26:28.4. Erin Schmidt finished in the top 100, finishing in a time of 27:48.2.
The Vikings finished fifth as a team with 184 points and a total time of 2:06:15 averaging 25:15 per runner in the 6k. Lynchburg placed first with a score of 30, Emory finished second with 48 points, Washington and Lee was third with 90 points and Christopher Newport was fourth with 175 points.