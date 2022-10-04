With a top-10 finish in one of the more impressive fields in the country, Berry's Bradshaw Lathbury earned Southern Athletic Association Men's Cross Country Runner of the Week honors.
The award was announced by the league office Monday afternoon.
A senior from Woodstock, Ga., Lathbury clocked a time of 25:16 at the Mike Woods Invitational hosted by SUNY Geneseo. Lathbury finished ninth in a field of 365 runners that completed the meet. He helped Berry to edge out No. 35 Rowan in the final standings as the Vikings tallied 253 points to Rowan's 264.
It's the second time this year that Lathbury has won the weekly award from the SAA for men's cross country. He previously won the award after his strong finish at the Converse Kick Off Sept. 17.
Lathbury and the Vikings will be idle until Oct. 15 when they host the Berry Invitational on the main Berry campus.
In other recent Berry cross country news:
Second to finish for the Vikings was Grady Coppock in a time of 26:08.5, placing in the top 60 with a 59th place finish overall. Third to cross the finish line for Berry was Brody Wallace, finishing in a time of 26:24.5.
Lathbury finished in a time of 25:16.1, earning a top 10 finish, crossing the line in ninth overall with a mile split of 5:05. Second to finish for the Vikings was Grady Coppock in a time of 26:08.5, placing in the top 60 with a 59th place finish overall. Third to cross the finish line for Berry was Brody Wallace, finishing in a time of 26:24.5.
Abhi Aurobindo was fourth to finish for Berry in a time of 26:35.7, and right behind was Andrew Rice crossing the finish at 26:41.4.
Rounding out the times for the Vikings were Dom De Lillo (26:47.4) and Joey Kowalczewski (26:51.1). All of the scorers for Berry earned a time to place in the top 100.
The Vikings were ninth as a team with a total score of 253 points. Berry topped No. 35 Rowan University, which finished with 264 points.
The team will be racing on the home course Oct. 15, with a start time of 9 a.m., at the Berry Invitational.
Gray has top time for Berry in New York
Hastings Gray finished as the lead runner for Berry's women's cross country team, Saturday morning in Geneseo, N.Y. at the Mike Woods Invitational.
Gray finished in a time of 23:57.7, earning a top 60 time crossing the line in 51st overall with a mile split of 6:26.
Second to finish for Berry was Asena Anderson in a time of 24:12.9, placing 67th overall. Third to cross the finish line for the Vikings was Norine Moore finishing in a time of 24:35.6.
Anna Rose was fourth for Berry in a time of 24:41.8, and right behind was Emma Lambert crossing the finish at 24:45.5. The top five finishers for the Vikings placed in the top 90 and all finished within one minute of each other.
Rounding out the team efforts for Berry were finishers Anna Ayers (25:01.8) and Erin Schmidt (25:35.7). The Vikings placed ninth as a team with a total score of 277 points.
The team will be racing on the home course Oct. 15, with a start time of 10 a.m., at the Berry Invitational.