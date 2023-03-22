For 65 minutes on Tuesday afternoon, Coosa peppered Chattooga’s goal with shots but couldn’t find any way to break through. That all changed over the final 13 minutes of the contest, as three different Lady Eagles’ seniors scored on senior night to win the game 3-0 at Coosa.
As Coosa head coach Jeremy Phillips watched his charges take shot after shot, one thought kept running through his mind.
“What the heck do I have to do to get them to get the ball in the goal,” Phillips said. “That’s been the problem all year. We played some tough opponents and every game it’s been the same problem. They just kept taking the shots and honing in on the goal. It’s senior night and the seniors wanted to score.”
And they did just that.
The scoring drought ended when Lexie Graham stole the ball off a defender’s foot after a goal kick, dribbled into the box and sent the ball into the lower right corner of the goal, setting off a big celebration from the Coosa players in the 67th minute and staking the Lady Eagles to a 1-0 lead.
The Lady Indians mounted a couple of offensive threats over the next few minutes but couldn’t manage to get a shot off. One particular attack resulted in Coosa’s Isabelle Phillips taking off down the right side of the field and sprinting past two defenders before slotting the ball into the lower left corner of the goal, upping the lead to 2-0 in the 78th minute.
The Lady Eagles weren't done as a handball was called on the Lady Indians in the box, and Emily Lucas sent the resulting penalty kick into the upper right of the goal for a 3-0 lead in the 79th minute.
“Every game we have played, we have put up multiple shots. They finally connected tonight. I’m more happy for them, because it helps build their confidence,” Jeremy Phillips said. “I’m proud and ecstatic, but I’m not sure either of those are right. I’m not sure there is a perfect word to describe how I feel about them scoring those three goals.”
All three players who scored goals, along with senior forward Eryelle Harris, were honored after the game for senior night.
“You couldn’t write a better story than that. I just needed that one last one to score to make it truly perfect,” Jeremy Phillips said. “But it’s as close to a Disney storyline as you can get.”
Coosa’s offense generated numerous scoring chances in the opening half, but just couldn’t find the back of the net. Lexi Day had two solid chances early in the first half. She had one shot that flew wide left of the goal in the 10th minute and a shot that went wide right and high over the goal in the 15th minute.
Isabella Broadway had a shot that went across the goal mouth and just wide in the 35th minute. All told, Coosa took nine shots but only managed to put one on target in the opening half.
Chattooga’s offense was stymied by Coosa keeper Emily Lucas in the first half. Twice, the Lady Indians appeared to possibly have a breakaway opportunity but both times Lucas came out of the box and squashed the chance.
In the 11th minute, she blazed out of the box and cleared the ball. In the 14th minute, she came out and slid right in front of the Chattooga offensive player, knocking the ball out of bounds.
The Lady Indians only recorded one shot in the opening half with that one coming in the 39th minute, but Lucas stopped the ball well before the goal, leaving the score knotted at 0-0 at the half.
Lucas, who played in the field in the second half, and Casandra Vasquez, who took over keeper duties in the second half, teamed for the shutout with the pair recording a combined three saves.
The win moves Coosa to 2-6 overall and more importantly to 2-2 in Region 7-A Division I and within striking distance of one of the four state playoff spots from the region.
“It’s very good to get the win and get into the playoff picture. We still have three tough games, but this win pushes us to possibly get there,” Jeremy Phillips said.
Coosa returned to action on Wednesday, when they played host to region and county rival Armuchee. They will visit Dade County on Friday at 5 p.m.