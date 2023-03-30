Several key saves from both keepers, five yellow cards, too many offsides to count, two penalty kicks and a late clutch shot all proved pivotal on Wednesday night as Armuchee rallied to top Pepperell 3-2 in a region contest to secure its spot in the upcoming state playoffs.
Although the Dragons came into the contest knowing they couldn’t reach the playoffs with a win, they did everything they could to try to upend the Indians’ hopes. And they struck early when Alex Feregrino got loose in Armuchee’s box and lifted a shot into the top of the goal for a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute.
Two minutes later, Armuchee drew a foul in the box and earned a penalty kick, which Braden Brown converted when he sent the ball into the right side of the net to tie the score at 1-1 in the 12th minute.
In the 30th minute, Pepperell drew a foul in the box, and Raphael Segura converted the penalty kick, sending the shot just past the outstretched hands of Armuchee keeper Ryland Steen to grab a 2-1 lead for the Dragons.
Pepperell keeper Eliot Goggans who was quick to come off his line all night and knock several would-be goal scoring opportunities away, snagged a save in the 36th minute off a nice shot from Armuchee’s Dimitri Castro.
Two minutes later, Armuchee almost got the equalizer as a shot soared toward the net with Goggans out of position, but Pepperell defender Cesar Perez managed to head the would-be goal away, preserving the 2-1 lead into halftime.
Pepperell’s defense also employed an offsides trap which worked quite effectively, as the Indians were whistled for offsides 14 times in the game.
“They were doing what they had to do to try to win the game. Our guys play so fast and so aggressive, that we were struggling all night to try to get it timed right,” Armuchee coach Josh Perry said.
Pepperell’s Jordan Rogers almost snuck in another goal early in the second half, but Steen snagged the ball in the 44th minute.
Armuchee’s Gabe Dehart found the equalizer in the 51st minute when he broke free past the Pepperell defenders and drove the ball into the top left corner of the goal to tie the game at 2-2.
The Indians used some quick thinking from Grayson Perry to grab the lead. Perry quickly took a free kick while the Dragons weren’t quite set and managed to sneak the ball into the lower left corner of the goal to grab a 3-2 lead in the 65th minute.
“That was a super heads up genius soccer IQ play. If we don’t ask for 10, we can take it as soon as we want. He (Perry) knew that, and they were still shuffling around trying to get set. He put the ball down and popped the goal. That was the difference in the game,” Josh Perry said.
Undaunted, Pepperell kept attacking and Steen made two big plays in the waning moments.
In the 78th minute, he managed to knock the ball away from a Pepperell attacker who appeared to have a great look at the goal. In the final minute of the contest, Steen jumped in the air to snag a hard shot from Pepperell’s David Duchemin to preserve the victory.
“Ryland is just kind of our brick wall back there. He does everything he can to keep everybody calm and everything clean, and he just had a great night,” Josh Perry said.
All told, Steen registered six saves on the evening, and Goggans grabbed seven but each keeper knocked multiple balls away by going out of the box to spoil several solid scoring opportunities for both teams.
The win moves Armuchee’s record to 6-4-1 overall and 4-2 in region play, while Pepperell falls to 2-11 overall and 1-6 in region play. Armuchee played Dade County on Thursday and will move on to the state playoffs in a couple of weeks.
“This locks us up into third place in the region. Even if we were to lose, we still have the tiebreakers. It was definitely an ugly win, but we’ll take a win,” Josh Perry said.