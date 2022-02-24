Pepperell High senior Talal Laguda signed a football scholarship recently with Hanover College in Hanover, Indiana.
Laguda said of the signing: “It was a beautiful experience. I’ve always dreamed of playing football since I was younger but didn’t really think about playing college football until around the eighth grade. I started progressing as a player, and saw all these guys signing. I never really knew what it meant until my recruiting picked up my junior year. I started to see what all could happen for me. This is a really big deal. On signing day, seeing everyone that came out to support me was great. It’s all about making my parents proud, and I know I’m doing that by signing this scholarship.”
“I’m excited to go to Hanover. They have a lot to offer academically. I want to be an electrical engineer, and they have their own program and own building. I can go there and get my full four-year bachelor’s degree. Their football program is really good too. They made me feel really comfortable when I visited, and I had the best experience up there. That’s really what led me to picking them.”
“I’m a little bit nervous and excited. I’m very excited to be out on my own with a little more freedom. But I’m going to miss high school, too. It has taught me a lot. (High school football) was over too soon, but I enjoyed every bit of it. I’ll definitely miss the people here, but I’m excited to embark on this new journey.”
Also attending the signing and are pictured along with Laguda (center) were stepfather Bruce Baker (left) and mother Tanya Laguda.