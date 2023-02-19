The Rome girls and boys each played tight games but suffered close losses on Friday afternoon in the third-place games at the Region 6-AAAAAA Tournament at Rome High.
Here are the details on each of the contests:
Sequoyah girls 61, Rome 58
The Rome and Sequoyah girls battled back and forth Friday afternoon in the Region 6-AAAAAA consolation game, but the Lady Chiefs managed to outlast the Lady Wolves to grab a 61-58 victory.
“Every time we fought back we had some undisciplined turnovers, and that is what killed us tonight. We had turnover after turnover, and they took advantage of them,” Rome head coach Thomas McAboy said. “We fought really hard, but every time we would make a run we would seem to have a turnover.”
While the Lady Wolves stayed close to Sequoyah throughout the entire third quarter, they couldn’t quite find a way to wrestle the lead away, but Rome began surging late in the third quarter.
JaViyah Gooch knocked down a 3-pointer to end the third quarter and then opened the fourth quarter with another made trey, cutting Sequoyah’s lead to 46-45.
Miya Winston handed the Lady Wolves their first lead since early in the second quarter when she drilled two free throws, giving Rome a 47-46 lead. The Lady Chiefs responded, like they seemed to all night whenever Rome threatened the lead, with a 3-pointer from Addison Ghorley and then a basket in the paint from Elle Batchford.
Sequoyah managed to build a seven-point lead with 3:06 remaining in the game, but the Lady Wolves refused to go quietly. Winston hit a basket underneath and converted on the free throw when she was fouled. She then stole a pass and scored again, cutting the deficit to 57-55 with 2:40 remaining.
Each team scored points at the free throw line. Breana Griffin hit two free throws to cut the deficit back to 58-56. Sada Williamson was then fouled with 23 seconds remaining and knocked down both free throws to tie the game at 58.
The Lady Chiefs ran their offense and Sayler Davies managed to get a decent look at a 3-pointer, swishing the basket and giving Sequoyah a 61-58 lead with 12 seconds remaining.
Rome had time to get a shot off but wasn’t able to get into any rhythm on offense and a desperation heave at the basket fell short, giving Sequoyah the win.
Sequoyah’s Batchford led all scorers with 18 points. Millanni Abdus-Salaam added 14 and both Davies and Ghorley pitched in with 10 points.
Griffin led Rome with 17 points with Winston adding 16 and Gooch scoring nine.
With the loss, Rome will be the No. 4 seed from the region and open the Class AAAAAA state tournament on the road on Tuesday or Wednesday against the Region 5-AAAAAA champion Langston Hughes.
Although Rome didn’t end up grabbing the No. 3 seed, McAboy and the Lady Wolves are still eager to compete in the state tournament next week
“Hopefully, we can take the energy from this game to the state tournament next week,” he said. “But we really need to work on not turning the ball over.”
Sequoyah boys 66, Rome 59
In a back-and-forth contest which saw six ties and eight lead changes, Sequoyah came up with big baskets late and edged Rome, 66-59, in the Region 6-AAAAAA consolation game.
“It was a hard-fought game. It was back and forth. Momentum kept shifting. We were hoping to get that momentum at the end,” Rome head coach John McFather said. “They made some free throws down the stretch. I thought there were a couple of things that could have gone our way that didn’t.”
After both teams lit up the court with shots in the opening half and the Chiefs took a 43-37 lead into halftime, the baskets seemed harder to come by in the second half.
The Wolves cut into the lead quickly in the third quarter with three straight baskets from Braxton Wade. Wade hit two jumpers in the lane and then buried a 3-pointer to bring Rome within one point, 45-44, with 6:32 left to go its the third quarter.
Christian McAboy hit a free throw to tie the contest at 47-all and then Jonathan Heath hit a free throw to give Rome a one-point advantage, 48-47, with 2:20 left in the third. Sequoyah launched a mini run to end the third and open the fourth quarter and surged to a 55-48 lead.
Jamiel Williams hit a basket in the paint for Rome, and Wade hit another jumper to cut the lead to 55-52 with 5:07 remaining in the contest.
After the Chiefs grabbed another seven point lead, 61-54, Wade cut into it with a 3-pointer and Williams scored a basket underneath to cut the lead to 61-59 with 26.5 left in the game.
Rome had a chance at a couple of shots but couldn’t sink them, and Sequoyah managed to hit its free throws to close out the contest.
Cameron Keith led all scorers with 21 points, with 19 of them coming in the first half. Wade pitched in 19 points and Williams added 10 for the Wolves.
Preston Parker led the Chiefs with 19 points. He was followed by Tyson Darby with 15, Brendan Tousignaut with 14 and Sam Ayinla with 12.
The loss means Rome will have the No. 4 seed from the region and will play on the road at Region 5-AAAAAA champion Alexander in the first round on Wednesday.
“Our region is a tough region, and we’re prepared to go play and compete in the first round of state,” McFather said. “We’ve just got to be ready. Hopefully we can get our minds right, get motivated and get ready to play.”