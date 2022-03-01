The Rome Lady Wolves kept their season alive last Friday with a 60-42 victory over Grovetown in the second round of the Class AAAAAA State Tournament, but with every win in the postseason, the stakes get higher and the challenge gets tougher.
Rome will head on the road to battle with a second straight No. 1 seed when they visit Kell on Tuesday.
Here is a look at the matchup with a little info to get you ready for what to expect:
Class AAAAAA Elite Eight Rome (22-4) at Kell (26-2)
GAME INFO: The game will be played on Tuesday starting at 6 p.m. at Kell High School
SEEDS: Rome is the No. 2 seed from Region 5-AAAAAA; Kell is the No. 1 seed from Region 6-AAAAAA.
STATE RANKINGS: Rome — No. 8 in the MaxPreps Class AAAAAA rankings; Kell — No. 6.
ROME INFO: The Lady Wolves have rebounded nicely from their hiccup in the Region 5-AAAAAA finals a couple weeks ago with wins in the first two rounds of the state tournament over Cambridge and Grovetown to advance to the Elite Eight for the first time since the 2011-12 season. …Rome is averaging 56.4 points per game while only allowing an average of 40.2 points per game. …They are a very experienced group with eight members of the roster being seniors.
KELL INFO: The Lady Longhorns enter the Elite Eight with tons of momentum as they have won their last 14 straight, last losing on Jan. 8 against Holy Innocents. …Kell is in the Elite Eight for the third straight season and looking to advance to the Final Four for the second time in the last three seasons. …They have only one senior but are still a very experienced group with a large and battle-tested junior class.
WHAT’S NEXT: The winner of this matchup will take on the winner of the Bradwell Institute-Sequoyah game in the Class AAAAAA Final Four on Saturday at 6 p.m. at the University of West Georgia.