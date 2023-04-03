The Rome Lady Wolves used a strong offensive game from Emily Cooper and a suffocating defensive effort to grab a 3-0 non-region win at Darlington on Friday.
Cooper, a sophomore, came up with a hat trick to score all three goals for Rome (4-13). Providing assists for the Lady Wolves were Julissa Lemus, Sophie Clowdus, Nayeli Granados and Shela Ramos.
Rome's defense did a great job as well, snuffing out all of Darlington's offensive attacks. Goalkeeper Jamileth Reyes played all 80 minutes to earn the clean sheet.
The Lady Wolves will close out their season on Saturday with a non-region contest against Model at 5:30 p.m. at Barron Stadium.
Darlington (10-5) will have a few days off before preparing to host Rabun County in the first round of the Class A Division I state playoffs on April 11 with a time to be announced.
