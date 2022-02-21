DOUGLASVILLE — The Rome girls hadn’t tasted defeat prior to Saturday since Dec. 9 at the hands of Carrollton. That was the same team that brought their 18-game win streak to an end on Saturday night as the Lady Wolves got off to a slow offensive start, and despite battling to cut a big deficit to seven in the fourth quarter, lost 52-37 to the Lady Trojans in the Region 5-AAAAAA Championship Game at Alexander High.
Rome (20-4) couldn’t seem to find any offensive rhythm early on in their finals matchup vs. Carrollton as they were held to just four points in the first quarter and trailed 9-4. The buckets picked up in the second quarter, but so did Carrollton’s scoring volume as they outscored the Lady Wolves 19-12 in the period to take a 28-16 halftime lead.
The third quarter was pretty even with each team swapping scoring runs before the Lady Trojans (23-4) grabbed a 37-25 advantage going to the final period. After Carrollton went up by 15 early in the fourth, Rome responded with an 8-0 run thanks to back-to-back 3-pointers by Ja’Viyah Gooch and NeNe Adams followed by two free throws by Adams to cut the Lady Trojans’ lead to 40-33 with 3:42 remaining in the game, but Carrollton responded with two straight buckets from Eghosa Obasuyi and Kanija Daniel to push the lead back to double digits. The Lady Trojans then sealed the win down the stretch with several successful trips to the free throw line.
“We competed in the second half, and I’m proud of the way our girls competed and didn’t quit,” said Rome head coach Thomas McAboy. “We just didn’t make enough plays in the fourth quarter to get closer than seven. We had a tough start in the first quarter. We became defenders of ourselves. We couldn’t find any offense. We still felt like we were in the game at the half when we were only down 12. We fought and competed after that but just couldn’t do enough at the end.”
Obasuyi had a huge night for Carrollton as she scored a game-high 27 points, including hitting five 3s. She had 19 points in the first half alone as a key part of the Lady Trojans building their sizeable lead. Kehinde Obasuyi was Carrollton’s next highest scorer with eight, and Madison Swint scored seven.
Breana Griffin was the lone Lady Wolves scorer to reach double figures. Adams added eight, and Anniyah Williams contributed seven.
The loss gives Rome the No. 2 seed from Region 5-AAAAAA, and they will host Cambridge on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the first round of the Class AAAAAA State Tournament. McAboy said it’s tough losing in the region championship game, but he’s still looking forward to seeing what his team can do in the state tournament.
“We’re excited (about the state tournament)...our season isn’t over,” said McAboy. “We’re going to learn from this loss tonight and take away some lessons from it. It might be a blessing in disguise for us.”
Carrollton will be the No. 1 seed from Region 5-AAAAAA and will host Creekview on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the first round.
In the Rome-Paulding County boys’ third-place game earlier on Saturday:
Rome boys 62, Paulding County 53
The Wolves bounced back from a loss in the region semifinals to close out the 5-AAAAAA Tournament strong with a solid win in the third-place game on Saturday.
Rome (17-10) made big plays in the fourth quarter after a back-and-forth game as they opened the fourth on a 6-0 run to go up 49-42 and after Paulding County had closed back within two at 49-47, the Wolves finished the game on a 13-6 run that included a 9-of-10 mark at the free throw line down the stretch.
Rome had four scorers reach double figures in scoring in the victory as they were led by Jay’Quan Nelson’s 19-point total, including nine in the fourth quarter. Cameron Keith added 16 points, Braxton Wade scored 14 and EJ Holland had 13. Holland knocked down four 3-pointers in the win, and Wade connected for three of his own.
Elijah Fisher led Paulding County (17-10) with 16 points. Kahlil Jones added 14, and Javonne Williams scored 10.
The Wolves will be on the road in the first round of the Class AAAAAA State Tournament as they visit River Ridge on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Paulding County will visit Sequoyah in the first round on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.