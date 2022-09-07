Rome split a tri-match on Tuesday on its home court, downing visiting Gilmer in two sets while dropping a tough, three-set match to Dalton to end the evening.
“We talk to the players about the need to come prepared every night because we know that we are going to have challenges in every match. We had some trouble connecting pieces early on, but we got better late in the first set (against Dalton),” Rome High coach Scott Carter said. “We went with a different look earlier and then we switched and came back later (in the third set). We had set point a couple of times, and we got tense. That’s the difference between winning and losing. The teams that stay aggressive tend to win.”
While Rome (12-5) managed to top Gilmer without too much of a problem, Dalton provided a tougher task in the second match. The Lady Catamounts came out strong, grabbing a lead and putting Rome in a hole in the opening set.
Trailing 18-14, the Lady Wolves managed to begin clicking on offense. Hunter MacFarland, who recorded a lot of big digs throughout both matches, helped run off five service points, including three aces. Mackenzie Hight added a kill on another point as the Wolves grabbed a 20-18 lead.
Dalton battled back, but Rome got two big kills from Donovan Fruland to capture the first set 25-23. The second set was all Dalton, as the Lady Catamounts again jumped to an early lead and carried it over to capture the set 25-16.
In the third set, Dalton again took control early before Rome surged. Trailing 13-7, the Lady Wolves came to life behind MacFarland’s serving again, as she helped the squad run off six service points, including one ace. Hight and Dei Gibbons each added a kill as well, as Rome rallied to a 14-13 lead. Rome added a kill from Fruland to get to match point, but Dalton fought back, grabbing the set and the match with an 18-16 win.
In the opening match against Gilmer County, the Wolves used strong serving and dominant net play to top the Lady Wildcats in two sets 25-6, 25-17.
The Lady Wolves jumped out to a commanding lead in the opening set, grabbing a quick 17-1 advantage. Gilmer managed to rally a bit, cutting the lead to 21-6 before Rome closed out the opening set with a kill from Maggie Bing, two kills from Jada Johnson and an ace from MacFarland.
In the second set, Gilmer managed to keep the contest a bit closer. The Lady Wolves ran off four straight points upping the lead to 13-6 behind four strong service points from MacFarland, who recorded an ace during the run.
Rome put together another four-point spurt with Bing holding serve. Bing recorded one ace in the span while Gibbons and Hight teamed on a block, giving the Lady Wolves an 18-9 advantage. Gilmer managed to cut into the lead, but Rome finished out the set and the match with a 25-17 win.
Fruland contributed four kills in the second set while Hight, Gibbons and Johnson each tallied two kills apiece in the second set.
While Carter wasn’t super pleased with the performances, he did note one area the Wolves need to improve on going forward.
“I think we are improving at some little things but there are also some other things that are hurting us. We still need to find some consistency with our setting. Our first contact is generally pretty good,” Carter said. “We have players who can put the ball away. Setters have a big job, and they are in the middle of two aspects. They connect ball control and attacking. When our setters are good, we are good. When they struggle, we struggle. Our No. 1 piece is that if we can get better setting, we have the chance to grow exponentially.”
The Lady Wolves return to action on Thursday when they travel to play Region 6-AAAAAA foe Woodstock.