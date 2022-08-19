Rome first-year head coach Scott Carter said he has seen glimpses of the level he wants his team to play at this season, but on Thursday they played that way a bit more consistently.
The Lady Wolves hosted a tri-match against local opponents Model and Unity Christian and came away with a pair of victories on their home court, including finishing strong with some impressive play in the final match of the night against the Lady Devils.
"We've been searching for consistency and competitive expectation," said Carter of his Rome team. "We want our girls engaging on every touch. Consistency comes with that. We want them making efficient decisions on the court and maintaining the same focus and energy level from point to point. That's what we've focused on so far this season...just finding that space. We were better tonight in that area, especially against Model."
Rome (5-1) opened the proceedings with a two-set win over Unity Christian, taking the first set 25-18 and completing the match with a 25-15 advantage in the second set.
In the final match of the night, the Lady Wolves put together several impressive runs of points en route to a two-set, 25-16, 25-15 sweep of Model. Carter said it was a successful night for his team especially after some struggles on their home court so far this season.
"We haven't played well on our home court, or as well as we could play, in our scrimmage and in our first home match last week," said Carter. "There are a few more distractions at home with set-up and everything else. We want our players to have their head in the 30-by-30 space on the court. They were focused tonight and it showed with the results."
Several players had stellar efforts in the wins for Rome, including hitters Jada Johnson, Mackenzie Hight and Donovan Fruland and libero Hunter MacFarland.
Model (3-1) defeated Unity Christian in two sets 25-13, 25-19 in their first match before falling to Rome in the final match. Lady Devils head coach Kendall Roberts said her team made some mistakes on Thursday that they were able to overcome in the first match but not against a talented Rome team.
"Against Unity Christian we struggled with our serves, but we were able to pick it up in other places," said Roberts. "Stepping on the floor vs. Rome, we've got to be more disciplined. We can't make mistakes like we made against them because you are not going to win against a really good team like they are doing that.
"It's good to play Rome because it shows us our potential if we can put it all together and fix our mistakes. It shows us what level we've got to play at to beat a team like that."
Leading the way individually in the two matches for Model was Landry Johnson with 10 digs, nine assists and three aces. Halle Williams added five kills and one ace, Larsen Johnson had seven digs, five kills and two aces, Jenna Henderson contributed seven digs, Tinley Sprayberry had five assists and Amara Howard chipped in three kills and two aces.
Unity Christian (2-5) showed some improvements against the larger local schools, and head coach Ryan Okubo said that's all he's asking for from his group that is still getting more experience playing the game.
"We're in the middle of a learning process with our girls learning the game as we play more matches," said Okubo. "Success for us is competing together as a team. We took a couple of losses tonight, but we had a great team effort. We're always appreciative of being able to compete and get better against the bigger schools around here."
Rome will next play on Tuesday when they visit Paulding County for a tri-match against Douglas County and Paulding County.
Model will compete in the Coosa Invitational on Saturday at Coosa High starting at 8 a.m. They will then host Coosa, Pepperell and Armuchee for a quad match starting at 5 p.m. on Monday.
Unity Christian is next on the court on Tuesday when they host Pepperell at 4:30 p.m.