The Rome Lady Wolves made a run to the Class AAAAAA elite eight this past season to continue and elevate a tradition of postseason success.
This week, the program’s coaches and several players got a chance to do their part in helping keep that tradition going well into the future.
Rome hosted its annual girls youth basketball camp at the high school gym this week for players from fourth through eighth grade. The camp began Monday and will wrap up Thursday, with each day’s session running from 8 a.m.-noon.
Rome head coach Thomas McAboy, who completed his first season at the helm for the Lady Wolves with the deep postseason run, said having camps like these are crucial for the future of the program.
“It was amazing and a lot of fun working with the youth,” said McAboy. “We had 40 kids from ages 5 to 13. It’s very important to have these camps. It gives me the opportunity to identify girls at a young age and to start building relationships with them and their parents. They get to see what the Lady Wolves camp has to offer, and hopefully their kid has an amazing week so the word can spread and we can grow our camp even bigger in numbers in the future.”
McAboy was helped by his assistant coaches and several players this week as the camp sessions included competitions, drills, instruction and games.
“It means a lot watching and having the players in the program work the camp,” said McAboy. “It gives them the opportunity to give back to their community and to the people that come out and support us during the season and with fundraising.”
The girls basketball camp continued a busy summer for the Rome High athletic program as several of the different teams have hosted youth camps over the past few weeks. The cheerleaders also hosted their annual youth camp this week from Tuesday through Thursday, and the volleyball team will host a youth camp July 11-13 from 6-8 p.m. each day. For info on that camp or to sign up, email head coach Scott Carter at scott.carter@rcs.rome.ga.