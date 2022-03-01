MARIETTA -- Rome hit several huge shots during Tuesday's Class AAAAAA Elite Eight game that put them back within striking distance when it seemed as if Kell was going to pull away for good, but ultimately the top-seeded Lady Longhorns were able to do enough down the stretch to bring the Lady Wolves' season to an end with a 67-55 loss.
Rome (22-5) battled all the way through and got clutch 3-pointers from several different players to close the gap multiple times when host Kell opened up a substantial lead. The Lady Longhorns were able to get a string of stops and forced turnovers in the final quarter, however, to go along with hitting 11 free throws in the fourth, to seal the victory and punch their ticket to the Final Four.
"I'm very proud of the girls," said Rome head coach Thomas McAboy. "I just got through telling them after the game that they played through some tough situations and controlled what they could control. We went through some tough stretches in that game and some questionable calls, but our girls never shut down and fought to the end."
After trailing by as many as 11 in the opening period, Rome battled back with big shots in the final minutes of the first quarter by Taleyiah Chatman and NeNe Adams to close the gap to 18-11 going to the second. They continued to cut into the lead in the second quarter, getting as close as two at 26-24 on another Adams 3 before Kell (27-2) closed the half strong to push their advantage back to seven at 33-26 as the teams headed to the locker room at the break.
The Lady Longhorns, who have now won 15 straight games, appeared to be taking control of the game as the pushed the lead to 43-31 midway through the third, but Rome fought right back with six points from Breana Griffin and another huge 3 from Adams in the closing moments of the period to close within seven at 47-40 going to the final quarter.
Adams and Pinky Nation connected on 3s early in the fourth quarter to cut Kell's lead to 52-46, but a 6-0 run by the home team pushed the lead back out to 12 and the Lady Wolves were forced to start fouling to send Kell to the free throw line where they knocked down 11-of-19 attempts in the period. Adams hit her fifth and final 3 of the night late in the fourth to get Rome back within eight, but they were unable to get any closer as Kell's Crystal Henderson iced the game by going 6-for-6 from the free throw line in the final couple minutes.
Henderson scored a game-high 20 points to lead Kell, who now advances to the Class AAAAAA Final Four where they will take on the winner of Wednesday's Bradwell Institute at Sequoyah matchup on Saturday at 6 p.m. at the University of West Georgia. Henderson scored 11 of her points at the free throw line, including making seven big free throws in the fourth.
Amaya Moss also had a big game for the Lady Longhorns with 19 points, Jada Peterson knocked down three 3s and scored 13 points and Jada Green was also in double figures with 10 points.
Adams was Rome's top score as she totaled 15 points on her five made 3s. Nation knocked down four 3s and scored 14 points. Griffin was the third Lady Wolves' scorer in double figures with 10 points, and Chatman added seven.
McAboy, who took the Lady Wolves to their first Elite Eight berth since the 2011-12 season in his first year at the helm, said it wasn't the result his team wanted on Tuesday night obviously, but when they look back they will be proud of all they accomplished this season.
"We got a lot done this year, and these seniors led the way for a special season," said McAboy. "We went an extra round than they had been the last few years. That's one of the things I set as a goal going into this year was to get them back to where they have been in the second round (of the state tournament), and we ended up doing even better than that by getting to the Elite Eight. We exceeded our expectations.
"These seniors have set the standard for the commitment for this team. I could tell when I first walked in last summer that they were committed, and that tradition needs to spiral down to the younger girls. We are going to miss these seniors, but we're going to get back to work and get ready for next season."