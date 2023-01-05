The Rome Lady Wolves opened the second part of their region schedule on Wednesday night and used a furious offensive and defensive attack to overwhelm visiting Etowah for a 62-34 victory in 6-AAAAAA play.
Rome (9-4, 2-1 6-AAAAAA) used a pair of runs to end the first and second quarters to build a sizeable lead thanks in large part to its full-court pressure defense and transition offense, and the rout was on from there as the Lady Wolves continued to build onto its advantage on the scoreboard.
Rome finished the first quarter on a 7-0 run to lead 15-7 over the Lady Eagles at the end of the period. The home team then repeated that same pattern at the end of the second quarter, finishing the half on an 11-0 spurt to take a 33-15 lead into the locker room at the break.
"I think we scored 18 in the second quarter and made a good run at the end of it to build a cushion going into the half," said Rome head coach Thomas McAboy. "I thought we played really well defensively tonight. It's good to affect people with our pressure and get as many shots and as many possessions as possible. I think if we play our style like that and use our athleticism to speed up the opponent that the other teams in our region are going to have a tough time matching up with us."
The Lady Wolves used another 8-0 run to pad the lead to 44-20 in the middle of the third quarter before eventually leading 44-25 going to the fourth. They then put the exclamation point on the victory by outscoring Etowah 18-9 in the fourth.
Breana Griffin was a key piece of the Rome win with a game-high 20 points, including 12 in the second half. Sada Williamson was also in double figures with 10 points, and Jermiya Winston and Ja'Viyah Gooch each added nine. Gooch knocked down three 3-pointers for her total.
"Bre (Breana Griffin) had a good second half with a lot of transition buckets," said McAboy. "I feel like we still left a lot of points out there tonight with missing some easy shots around the basket, but we had some different girls step up. Sada had a good game. And Ja'Viyah knocked down some 3s. If we can get her going shooting like that from the outside, I think that will be really good for us. I know we are probably going to see a lot of zone defense against us coming up so we've got to be able to knock down some shots from outside."
Taylor Davis was the lone scorer in double figures for Etowah (6-9, 0-3) with 11 points. Kennedy Johnson, Marlee Stoeckl and Stacie Angelakos each added six.
Rome is back at home on Friday for another crucial region contest against Sequoyah starting at 6 p.m.
In the Rome-Etowah boys game later on Wednesday:
Etowah 87, Rome 69
The Wolves' offense had an above-average night of their own, but unfortunately they ran into an Etowah team that seemed to be clicking on all cylinders on Wednesday night in a Rome region loss at home.
Rome (8-5, 2-1 6-AAAAAA) tried to keep pace, but each time it would hit a big shot, the Eagles answered with a run to end any Wolves' momentum before it could really get started.
Etowah (7-7, 3-0) led 25-15 after one quarter and pushed the lead to 45-30 at the half. Rome continued to battle and cut the deficit to 13 on multiple occasions in the third quarter, but the Eagles didn't allow the host any closer thanks to a well-balanced offensive attack.
Etowah was led by Chase Clemmons who scored 22 points, including knocking down three 3s. Dimitri Angelakos added 18 points with four makes from beyond the arc, and Brandon Rechsteiner contributed 12 points. Aiden Weaver was the fourth Eagle in double figures with 10.
Rome's Cameron Keith had a big night, scoring a game-high 25 points, including making four 3s. Braxton Waded was in double figures as well with 12 points, and Darnell Collins added 11.
The Wolves will try to bounce back on Friday when they host Sequoyah for another region contest starting at 7:30 p.m.