The Rome girls took on the Lady Indians of Chattooga in the semifinals of the Rome Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament on Friday night. The Lady Wolves dominated the game from start to finish and went on to win 76-18.
One of the keys to the Lady Wolves’ massive success was their stellar play from beyond the arc. They drained 11 of their 13 total 3-pointers in the first half to go up 48-8 at halftime, and the game was all but over at that point. Rome head coach Thomas McAboy expressed his pride in seeing his team excel from 3-point range.
“We put together consecutive nights of shooting the 3,” McAboy said. “I think we made 11 3-pointers in the first half. I love that shot. I love 3s and layups. That’s all I’ve been preaching since I got here. Kids are taking their shots. I don’t get mad at players for taking shots. I get mad when they don’t share the ball.”
The Lady Wolves’ offense experienced so much success in the game behind a balanced scoring attack. Javiyah Gooch led the pack with 12, but Anniyah Williams and Taleyiah Chatman finished right behind her with 10 each. Teammate NeNe Adams also finished with nine.
McAboy said the offensive success came because his players believed in themselves.
“It starts with their confidence,” McAboy said. “We inserted Taleyiah Chatman into the starting lineup, and she’s been playing very well. She lit the fire for us last night, and she lit it again tonight with 3s. Gooch came off the bench and had great confidence in her shot. Hopefully, this is a confidence builder, and we just keep getting better and better.”
With the win, Rome (6-3) advances to the finals to play Darlington on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Berry College with the winner earning the Gold Ball Trophy. McAboy maintains that he is just thrilled to be in this position.
“I’m excited,” McAboy said. “I told a guy yesterday that I’m just excited to be a part of this tournament, and we just want to show up and do the little things — finish defensive possessions, rebound, (maintain) ball security. Hopefully, we’ll get some shots to fall, and everything will go our way.”
Chattooga (6-5) was led in the game in scoring by Neveah Morgan with six points. The Lady Indians will be back in action on Saturday as well, as they will face Pepperell in the third-place game at Berry College at 3 p.m.
In earlier girls games from Friday’s tournament action:
Pepperell girls 43, Armuchee 28
The Pepperell Lady Dragons faced off against the Lady Indians of Armuchee in a consolation bracket game that would decide who would go on to play in the third-place game on Saturday. The Lady Dragons overcame a first-half deficit with a strong second half to win.
Pepperell head coach Emily Claytor said she was ecstatic with her team’s comeback win and the opportunity to play in the third-place game.
“It’s always great when your offense can come from your defense, and us getting those steals on our press and being able to convert really switched the momentum there in the third quarter and helped us take back over the game,” Claytor said. “Pepperell hasn’t been in this position in a while. We want to take advantage of that, build on this win and come out tomorrow and get third place in this tournament.”
Gabi Smith, Morgan Willingham and Aysia Day led the Lady Dragons with eight points apiece, and teammate Ellie Cox added six.
Despite the loss, Armuchee’s Olivia Moses had a great game individually, pacing both teams with a game-high 15 points. Maggie Duke finished second on the team with six.
Claytor spoke to the balance on the scoring end from her team.
“Anytime we can get balanced scoring, it’s always helpful for us,” said Claytor. “Gabi getting the steals on the press and being able to finish, Mo (Willingham) doing what she does every single day and working inside and outside and Aysia getting those duck down passes and finishes were huge.”