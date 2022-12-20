Basketball coaches can teach things like offensive schemes and defensive rotations. However, it’s the intangibles like speed, instincts and hustle that can turn good players and good teams into special players and special teams.
Rome Lady Wolves head coach Thomas McAboy has a team this year with a lot of those intangibles, and those skills were on full display Monday night in a 49-40 win over Darlington in the semifinal round of the Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament at Armuchee High School.
The Lady Wolves disrupted passing lanes, collected steals, grabbed rebounds and generally made things difficult for Darlington all night long. There was never a big run by Rome, and Darlington was never really out of striking distance — but the Lady Wolves seemed to answer every challenge by Darlington with a transition basket or two to preserve their lead.
Rome was up 8-7 after one quarter, 21-18 at the half and 35-26 after three quarters. The lead grew to as many as 17 points late in the game before a late flurry by the Lady Tigers closed the final score to nine points.
“We told our team that this would be a game of adjustments, that we had to stay calm because Rome is quick, they have their hands everywhere, they hit the boards hard and they defend really well,” said Lady Tigers head coach Samantha Rush. “It was frustrating for our girls, because they wanted this one so bad, but we just couldn’t finish at the rim very well. Rome really got after it. But our girls played really hard against a good team, and I’m so proud of their effort.”
Rome (6-3) advances to play Model in Tuesday's girls championship game at 7 p.m. at Berry College. Darlington (8-2) will play Armuchee in the third-place game at 4 p.m.
The Lady Wolves were effective in their half-court offense, but they were at their best in the transition game. It’s something that McAboy says is a major point of emphasis for his team.
“That’s how we like to practice every day,” he explained. “We like to use our speed, get up and down the floor, and create as many offensive opportunities as possible from our defense. We have everyone in practice work on a lot of skills — guards work in the post, the post players handle the ball, and we like to work at a high tempo.”
McAboy said he’s also working with his team to develop a good mental approach to the game as well.
“We also teach them about being mature and making good decisions,” he said. “I think they have really grown up, and they are a good group to be around. I told them that if they can duplicate this kind of effort and prioritize their defense and get buckets in transition, they can have a lot of success.”
Once again, it was an even offensive attack for the Lady Wolves. Breana Griffin led the way with 14 points, while Jermiya Winston had 11 and Sada Williamson had 10.
For Darlington, JyJy Johnson led all scorers with 18 points, but she was the only Lady Tigers' player in double figures. Caroline Brewster added nine points, while Caroline Jordan scored six.
Rome has won the last two Gold Ball trophies in the girls tournament. Model last won in 2018, capping off a run where the Lady Blue Devils won three titles in four years.