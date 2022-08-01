It was a tough season in 2021 as the Rome Lady Wolves could never seem to get any positive momentum going, but with a new coach leading the way and a new approach, they are looking to show improvement this fall.
Makenzie Flynt, who served as an assistant at Rome the last two seasons, was named the program's new head coach back in May and is looking for her team to take one day at a time as they focus on the fundamentals and coming together as one cohesive unit.
The Lady Wolves will certainly be tested in a tough new region as they move into 6-AAAAAA where they will compete against the likes of Allatoona, Creekview, Etowah, River Ridge, Sequoyah and Woodstock following the GHSA's most recent reclassification cycle.
Flynt, a former Berry College standout, is looking for several new leaders to step up on the field and off the field with junior Haley Major and sophomore Jakayla Strickland expected to play a big part in that.
Team Capsule
Head coach: Makenzie Flynt (first season)
Last year’s record: 3-12
Starters lost from last season: 4
Key players: Haley Major (1B, Jr.), Jakayla Strickland (CF, Soph.), Cam Ely (P/IF, Fr.), Laila King (C/OF, Jr.)
Season opener: Aug. 8 at Coosa
Coach Questions
RN-T: How has the summer program and preseason practices gone so far, and what have been the biggest things your team has focused on to get ready for the season?
FLYNT: Practice over the summer has been going well. We started practicing in June and have been working on basic fundamentals because those are things that can always be improved on. We have also been focusing on communicating on the field and what that looks like.
RN-T: What do you feel is an area or areas of strength for your team going into the 2022 season and what is an area you feel your team needs to improve the most?
FLYNT: An area of strength for our team is they do a great job of supporting one another which helps them be able to unify as one team. This helps our team because they have been very comfortable going to new positions and asking one another for help. An overall weakness for our team is we have few returners and a lot of new girls. This is a weakness because at the high school level a lot of things are happening and the game is moving so fast that there are times they need to slow the game down instead of looking at us coaches to do it.
RN-T: What are the keys for this year’s team to reach its full potential or, in other words, what are the things your team will hang their hat on in order to have success this season?
FLYNT: The key for our team to reach their full potential this year is just to focus on communicating and our team. I want our girls to walk away from this season knowing that they became a family. That is the most important thing when it comes to a team and creating the winning culture that has been missing from Rome Softball.
RN-T: What are the overall goals and/or expectations for what your team wants to accomplish this season?
FLYNT: My overall goal for the girls is to win the games we know we can win and compete in the games that are going to be more challenging. I just truly expect the girls to compete all year long no matter what the circumstance is.