With two wins on Tuesday night, the Rome volleyball team is off to its best start to a season in program history with a 7-1 record.
It's an exciting early accomplishment that, however, has not come easily or smoothly according to first-year head coach Scott Carter.
"It’s early, and we have a variety of consistency issues that we need to improve on, mostly mentally and emotionally…yet although it may not always be pretty, we’ll never give a win back." said Carter. "We’ll take it and move onto the next day ready to get better."
"We talk a lot about the necessity to play ugly better than our opponents…that is the aspect of athletics that honestly separates success from failure many times," added Carter. "All teams should play well under favorable circumstances. It is the team that performs better and more consistently in chaos and adversity that usually determines outcomes."
The Lady Wolves have been imperfectly successful to start the season, and that was clearly evident in matches against Douglas County and Paulding County on Tuesday. Rome took an early lead in the first set against Douglas County and remained in comfortable control throughout. It is that comfort, however, that creates a red flag for Carter.
"Our urgency to finish teams needs to be greater," said Carter. "This team has plenty of grit and resilience in tough situations, and we can compete when the need to compete exists. Long-term success will depend greatly on our ability to start matches better and to find a high level of consistency a lot sooner."
Douglas county hung around, as the Lady Wolves slowly got through the first set with a 25-17 victory. The second set was a back-and-forth set that saw an extraordinary amount of unforced errors by the Lady Wolves, who captured the set 25-22 to clinch the match.
"A high amount of unforced errors is indicative of a team that is not engaged from the neck up," said Carter. "We talk a lot about engaging mentally, emotionally and intellectually in a 60’ by 30’ space. Creating that is absolutely a maturing process where we still have a decent amount of progress to make to establish Championship level mindset."
In the second match vs. Paulding County, struggle and inconsistency continued to plague the Lady Wolves. Rome’s grit, fortitude and athleticism kept the set competitive and within striking distance.
The Lady Wolves found themselves down 22-18 coming out of a timeout. As Carter stated, one of the Wolves’ strengths is the ability to get competitive when the need to compete exists. Something clicked and the Lady Wolves went on a run, closing the gap.
Despite the boost, Rome faced a Set 1 loss, down 24-22. Hunter MacFarland put pressure on the opponents at the service line and the Lady Wolves made a couple of severely needed defensive plays to tie the set at 24-24. Rome stayed resilient and ended up stealing the first set, 27-25.
In the second set, the Lady Wolves locked in from the first whistle and jumped out to a quick and significant lead, putting pressure on their opponents in every aspect of the game.
"We were impressive," said Carter. "When we get into that space where our attention to detail and visual discipline is high, we are an extremely difficult team to beat. We have an abundance of physical talent, but if we desire to compete at a championship level, it is a space that we need to be in much more often and much more consistently.
"We are still learning what Championship behaviors look like and how to consistently create them mentally, emotionally, and physically. It is a process, and there is definitely a learning curve. As our maturity improves we will see more consistency in our Championship behaviors."
The Lady Wolves finished the set with a 25-13 win, and took a 2-0 victory over the hosts.
The next competition for the Lady Wolves will be Saturday in the Longhorn Classic Tournament at Kell High.
In other prep volleyball action locally on Tuesday:
Lady Dragons sweep Unity Christian
Pepperell made the short trip to Unity Christian on Tuesday and came away with a two-set victory.
The Lady Dragons (9-6) won the first set 25-17 and finished things off with a 25-11 advantage in the second set.
Pepperell will be back on its home court on Thursday as they host Cedartown and Gordon Central for a tri-match starting at 5 p.m.
Coosa earns hard-fought win over Darlington
The Lady Eagles defended their home court by beating Darlington in a best-of-five match on Tuesday in a competitive contest.
Coosa (3-8) took the first two sets 26-24, 25-9 and then dropped the third to the Lady Tigers 25-13 before clinching the match with a 26-24 advantage in the fourth set.
Standout players according to Coosa head coach Hannah Harmon were Lexie Graham and Madison Reeves.
Both Coosa and Darlington will next play on Saturday when they travel to Rockmart High to compete in the At The Rock Tournament.
Armuchee splits at LaFayette
The Lady Indians suffered a tough loss in their opening match of the night before bouncing back for a victory to wrap up a split at LaFayette on Tuesday.
Armuchee (13-2) took on the host Lady Ramblers to start the action and earned a 25-22 win in the first set before dropping the final two sets 25-11, 15-11 in the loss. They finished strong, however, with a two-set win (25-18, 25-21) over Cass.
The Lady Indians, who are now ranked No. 1 in the state in Class A Division-I according to Score Atlanta, will host Model and Unity Christian in a tri-match on Thursday starting at 5 p.m.