On Dec. 9 the Rome girls were off to a 2-3 start to the season and coming off a 57-39 loss in their region opener at Carrollton. They were struggling to find their identity and still figuring out how to play under new head coach Thomas McAboy, who took over the position last summer.
Fast-forward to Tuesday night, and the Lady Wolves were wrapping up their 13th straight win and putting themselves in the driver's seat at the top of the Region 5-AAAAAA standings with a 46-36 victory at Dalton. Rome has been a wrecking machine over the past month and a half, using their deep roster, ability to shoot from 3-point range and improved defense to cause big problems for their opponents.
According to senior NeNe Adams, the impressive streak has had a lot to do with leaning on each other as well.
"We started trusting each other," said Adams of the Lady Wolves' recent success. "We started trusting Coach (McAboy). We had a rough start to the season, and after that we didn't have any choice other than to trust our coach and trust our teammates. And Coach (McAboy) trusted us as well. He listened to us as much as we listened to him. We've been on a roll ever since then."
Another senior, Allison Loveman, echoed her teammates thoughts on the team showing better results on the court as they got closer and depended on each other more.
"I think our ability to gel together and stick together as a team has been really important," said Loveman. "We're still learning from our new coach and growing with him. That's been very beneficial for us. We've had leaders stepping up and taking on roles they haven't taken on before this year. Everything has just come together. We're playing defense, rebounding, making free throws. And we can shoot the 3 too."
Rome hasn't just been winning either. They have been dominating their opponents. Of the the 13 wins during the streak, only four have been by less than double digits. After Tuesday's win over Dalton, the Lady Wolves sit a full game ahead of both the Lady Catamounts and Carrollton in the Region 5-AAAAAA standings, having completed the season series against those two top opponents, sweeping Dalton and splitting with Carrollton.
McAboy said he has gotten some big production from several different players, and even with the wins stacking up, his team is still looking for ways to improve.
"We can score the basketball, we know that for sure," said McAboy. "When you have players like NeNe, Pinky (Nation), Allison...really all our seniors can put up points. Any given night any one of our girls can go off for 15, 20, 25 points. We're able to play nine or 10 girls, and everyone is playing a part.
"I'm confident I'm doing the right things with what I'm getting from them, but we're still working on things we're going to see later on in the region tournament or even the state tournament. Our biggest talking point right now is toughness. Rebounding and defense wins games, especially in the tournament. We're past the offensive part. We know we can score. Now we're just trying to get tougher so we can win that rebounding and defensive battle."
The goal now for the Lady Wolves is to win out and secure that No. 1 seed for the upcoming Region 5-AAAAAA Tournament, which will be hosted by the top seed in the 5-AAAAAA boys standings. Still ahead for Rome is road contests at South Paulding (Jan. 28) and Paulding County (Feb. 4) and home games against East Paulding (Feb. 1) and Alexander (Feb. 10). Nation said she is looking forward to seeing how the team finishes the season and hopefully makes it even more memorable for the seniors.
"We believe in ourselves...we work hard at practice and do what we need to do in games to win," said Nation. "We're confident we have the team that can (win a region title). We can do anything we put our mind to. It would be really special to win a region title our senior year and go far in State. This is been my best year playing basketball, and I think we can make it even more special."
"We feel like we've got the team that can do it," added Adams. "If we keep doing what we've been doing, I don't think anyone can stop us."
Rome is coming off four straight trips to the second round of the state tournament, but are looking to break through to the Elite Eight this season. Even with as much success as the Lady Wolves have had in recent weeks, McAboy said his group still has the chance to get even better.
"We've got so much more room to grow," said McAboy. "We can be better defensively, even offensively. We can set better screens, pass the ball better, do a lot of things better. We haven't peaked yet. We're waiting to see that for the region tournament and state tournament."
The Lady Wolves will look to push their win streak to 14 when they visit South Paulding on Friday for a 5-AAAAAA showdown starting at 6 p.m.